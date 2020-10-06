Highway 87 was closed on the north end of town for 11 hours Friday after a propane tanker truck rolled in the Tyler Parkway roundabout.
It was a tense few hours as crews worked to evacuate the area given concerns the truck could explode.
Luckily, the truck, carrying 9,000 gallons of liquid propane, was not leaking, said Payson Fire Chief David Staub.
With the nearby churches and businesses evacuated, including Home Depot, all crews could do was wait for equipment to arrive to remove the truck. Staub said if the accident had happened in the Valley they likely could have had it removed in two hours; however, they don’t have the same equipment in Rim Country.
A crane was called from the Valley and an empty tanker from Prescott.
The fuel had to be transferred to the other tanker before it could be righted, Staub said.
It was then removed from the scene around 11 p.m. The roadway was reopened around midnight.
The driver of the tanker, Carl Crall, was cited for failure to control speed. The accident is still under investigation with the Payson Police Department currently working with the Department of Public Safety hazmat team.
Staub thanked Hellsgate, Pine-Strawberry, Christopher-Kohls and Water Wheel fire districts that either helped on the scene or took other calls while Payson was busy. He also thanked Lifeline ambulance, Payson police, the Gila County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Public Safety hazardous materials team and Ponderosa Bible Church for opening their building for responders.
