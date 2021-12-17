Things came to a head between town staff and several residents over Taylor Pool during a council meeting last week.
Things got so heated, the council discussed removing two Parks and Recreation commissioners over the incident. In the end, the council removed one commissioner but kept the other through an abstention vote by Mayor Tom Morrissey.
What’s known from reports made from both sides of the incident and submitted to the council, the town had hired a consultant to find asbestos and other environmental threats. Residents confronted town staff and the contractor “disparaging them from doing their job,” said Payson Town Manager Troy Smith during the Dec. 9 council meeting.
Council member Scott Nossek said he could understand some of the public’s misunderstanding.
“I can understand where some of the confusion was in regards to why there was the motion to accept a donation on the agenda after we had clearly stated we were going to begin demolition,” said Nossek at a hastily convened special meeting on Dec. 13.
At that meeting, council and staff asked for the council to consider removing Lori Thompson and Steven Otto, Parks and Recreation commissioners. Thompson had been present at the pool, while Otto wrote the town manager was a liar on social media.
The Taylor Pool issue has escalated since last year, when Smith closed the pool permanently due to safety reasons. Residents have since protested the closure, appealing to the council to accept a local donation to pay for an outside vendor. The donation would pay for a private firm to assess whether Taylor Pool can have minimal repairs to open until a more permanent solution is found.
Currently, the town and the MHA Foundation have launched negotiations to provide an indoor year-round aquatic facility near the Granite Dells complex.
The council split its vote to refuse a donation to inspect Taylor Pool during its Dec. 9 meeting. This meeting was held after the incident.
According to Smith, Thompson and another commissioner arrived at Taylor Pool around Dec. 8 as staff and a contractor prepared for an environmental assessment of the pool.
“Five members of the community ... (and) at least two members of the Parks and Recreation Commission interfered with staff and the contractor’s work,” said Smith.
According to a synopsis read by Councilor Jolynn Schinstock, staff reported they feared for their safety due to the intensity of the incident. To feel safe, they locked themselves in a building until things calmed down.
“I was also told the private contractor made statements they were concerned about their safety,” said Smith.
The council’s position on Taylor Pool has left a confusing message. Council members Suzy Tubbs-Avakian and Jim Ferris have strongly advocated to open Taylor Pool to fill in while the indoor pool option develops.
Schinstock, Vice Mayor Chris Higgins and council member Barbara Underwood have steadfastly committed to the Granite Dells indoor pool option.
Nossek has flip-flopped on his vote. On Oct. 28, he voted both to demolish Taylor Pool and to study the pool to see if it could limp along until the indoor pool is built.
Nossek again flip-flopped on his votes regarding Thompson and Otto during the Dec. 13 vote to remove them.
Otto is accused of calling Troy Smith a liar on social media.
Schinstock had a strong reaction to the accusation.
“I believe we value our town manager,” she said. “When you are in this kind of appointment, you can’t say whatever ... you are restrained, respectful and considerate. That is pretty cut and dry.”
She referred to the code of conduct passed by the council and the censuring of Dave Golembewski for writing letters to the editor unfavorable to town staff as a reason to remove Otto.
Most of the council agreed with her. Morrissey made it clear before the vote he would abstain from voting on any issues regarding commissioners and board members, “since my authority to recommend commissioners and board members was removed, I will abstain from voting.”
This created an interesting situation.
When voting to remove Otto, Nossek threw in with Schinstock, Underwood and Higgins.
Morrissey’s abstention counted as a positive vote, so Otto was removed by a 5-2 vote.
With Thompson, Ferris and Tubbs-Avakian vouched for her character. In that vote, Nossek flipped to support those two, effectively splitting the vote 3 to 3.
According to the rules around abstentions, Morrissey’s lack of a vote in the face of a tie goes to the no vote. Therefore, Thompson remained in her position as a Parks and Recreation commissioner.
(6) comments
Also Councilor Schinstock said the pool was a liability in the park and needs to be demolished. Will it be more of a liability when it is being demolished and the site dangerous ? What will we put in its place ? What will the taxpayers get in return ? Am I not allowed to ask these questions for the people being on the parks recs board ? Maybe a new skate park for the kids or batters cage ? Or both? Something in the same spot needs to be done For The People ? What can we build there ? Maybe a Pool ? I think 🤔 it should be voted on by the people of the town . 🤠
Wouldn't the high cost of a major repair or replacement force the issue to a vote of the Town citizens anyway because of the two Propositions the pro-transparency voters passed a few years ago?
Well the cracked concrete in photo can be repaired they repair concrete and repair and renovate outdoor pools all the time . Snowflake just renovated theirs . The Question should have been Do we want to keep Taylor Pool ?? Nothing is unfixable these days . If the vote and it should have been a vote of the people or at least let parks recs board vote representing the people ,was No then could we have kept it open till a new pool was built . Jolynn quoted they can have a pool done in 2 years at a council meeting. So that’s 2 years we could keep pool open till the Taj Mahol pool is built . For my opinion should I also be thrown off the parks board ?? Also a expert pool evaluation Was Never Done and that’s all we asked for . Merry Christmas 🎁
Tom Morrissey had a pity party at the council meeting on 12/18/201 and said "I will abstain from any and all actions" clearly he feels not duty to vote properly. . If elected officials abstain because they're taking the chicken way out. I think they're violating their responsibilities as a board member. Failure to perform - If a majority of the Town Council possesses a reasonable belief that the Mayor has failed to perform any duty or responsibility imposed on him or her by this section, any other ordinance, statute, or law, the Town Council shall direct the Town Prosecutor .Taxpayers have a way to deal with board members shirking their responsibilities. Unfortunately, board members have that right to abstain,". "But if they don't want to vote, it will be on the record, and voters will see that lack of vote. If voters are angry about board members not voting, they have the right to recall those board members or not vote for them in the future. I recommend the latter.
Clarification please. How does an abstention change from a yes to a no from one vote to another?? Coin flip?
Tie goes to the runner 🤔
