A deeply divided Payson Town Council has voted to demolish Taylor Pool and start formal negotiations with the MHA Foundation to build a community center and covered pool complex.
At the same time, the council wants to hire consultants to study a competing plan to build a new outdoor pool in Rumsey Park — which could cost as much as $5 million and only operate for six to 12 weeks a year.
The council discussion and a series of split votes on three motions left a haze of confusion around what amounted to a big step forward in the long-running effort to build a year-round pool complex and community center.
MHA Foundation President Kenny Evans wasn’t sure what to make of the head-snapping series of votes.
“We felt a little bit like a jilted bride at the altar with the town saying, ‘Can you wait? We want one last date with Annie,’” he said.
He indicated the MHA and the Rim Country Educational Alliance (RCEA) have put a hold on the engineering and architectural plans for the pool and community center until the town makes its position clear.
The half step toward a partnership came after a two-hour executive session on the proposed partnership, followed by a long, confusing public discussion and three votes that each split the council along mostly familiar lines.
First, the council voted to explore partnering with the RCEA to build an indoor pool and community center.
Next, they voted to demolish Taylor Pool.
Finally, they voted to spend $30,000 on a study for a new outdoor pool at Taylor Pool’s current location in Rumsey Park.
So, it looks like Payson could either end up with a new outdoor pool, a fancy indoor pool, or no pool at all.
Council members Scott Nossek, Barbara Underwood, Jolynn Schinstock and Vice Mayor Chris Higgins voted to support Nossek’s motion to explore a partnership with the RCEA and MHA Foundation. The RCEA and MHA have offered to build a community center with an indoor pool near the Granite Dells Park if the town would maintain and operate the complex through a 49-year lease, with an option to renew for another 49 years.
Later in the meeting, Nossek joined with Mayor Tom Morrissey and council members Suzy Tubbs-Avakian and Jim Ferris to put a price tag on a backup plan — a new outdoor pool for use during the summer.
“We need to say to the town, these are the options,” said Morrissey.
“We don’t have any numbers that are concrete,” said Ferris.
However, Underwood said MHA’s offer was too good to pass up. “Right now, I honestly feel our best move is to partner with RCEA or MHA. They are going to build it for free.”
Higgins agreed. “The town’s attention and efforts should be put toward working with the RCEA as quickly as we can so long as it works out for the town.”
However, Tubbs-Avakian remained leery of any deal with the RCEA, citing statements that the group would drop its plans to build in indoor pool if the town proceeded with plans for its own indoor pool.
She said, “I feel that we really have our feet held to the fire for the entire gamut. I do not understand all or nothing. If the community wants an indoor pool at Taylor Pool, or if they want it on Mud Springs, they have asked us to do a study.”
She noted the council had already asked the staff to do a Taylor Pool study at a prior meeting.
Town Manager Troy Smith said staff had two proposals ready to go.
“Both came back at slightly less than $30,000,” he said. He has previously indicated that an outdoor pool could cost $5 million and a covered pool as much as $20 million, based on an informal study of pool costs in other towns.
“That is where we came up with the figure of $5 million (for a new outdoor pool),” he said.
That informal staff study in February also concluded Taylor Pool has many safety issues that open the town up to a liability suit.
“That presentation makes a recommendation to permanently shut down that facility and not leave it in its current condition,” he said. “Something must be done; I made that recommendation in February and I make it again.”
Town contract attorney Justin Pierce implored the council to demolish the standing Taylor Pool.
“It is in the public record. It is not hard to discover this pool is in complete disrepair,” he said. “You have a danger sitting over there. You’ve got to take care of that immediately.”
