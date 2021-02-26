Taylor Pool has been on life support for decades, but this week Payson Town Manager Troy Smith pulled the plug.
“We are now in the condition where there are no more Band-Aid fixes,” Smith told the council on Tuesday. “I do not believe opening the pool this year is an option. What I am saying to you, I am making the decision it is not safe and it cannot be opened. That is a decision I feel compelled to make.”
The council accepted the recommendation at the work study session without a vote.
Parks and Tourism Director Courtney Spawn in the meeting presented a list of the health and safety problems of the 36-year-old pool and concluded it would cost more to fix the pool than to build a new one.
“The facility is inadequate for modern day operations,” she said before listing safety hazards that chilled the council.
Spawn didn’t put a price tag on either making the fixes or building a new pool.
Later in the meeting, the council identified its priorities to fund in the upcoming budget. As part of that, the council decided focusing on a community center with an indoor pool would give the community what it wants.
“A community center and pool is one and the same,” said Councilor Jim Ferris.
But a community center won’t be built until the current parks are maintained, the council decided. Already, lack of maintenance has stopped construction on upgrades to Rumsey Park restrooms despite funding through donations.
The report on Taylor Pool concluded that substandard electrical wiring, failing propane tanks, poor chemical storage, rusted railings and a slippery pool deck all pose real health hazards to both staff and users.
Furthermore, the pool doesn’t meet federal standards under the Americans with Disabilities Act and lacks facilities for group use or events.
“(There’s a) lack of security in the locker system and bath facility,” said Spawn.
In addition, the pool doors do not self close or lock, which poses a security issue.
Then Spawn addressed the storage of chemicals. For safety, those in the aquatic business recommend separate storage of the chlorine and acids necessary to sanitize the water — a safeguard lacking at Taylor Pool. Mixing the chemicals in case of a mishap produces poisonous fumes similar to mustard gas.
Over the years, windows to the storage unit were boarded over with plywood while the doors rusted and deteriorated, which creates an unsafe environment.
“The reason the ventilation is needed is toxic fumes,” said Spawn.
Adding insult to injury, the toilets leak and need a rebuild of flush valves.
“There’s unsanitary low flows in all the restrooms,” she said.
Then Spawn moved on to the equipment to heat and filter the pool.
The main pool heater was last replaced in 1995, but the manufacturer’s recommendation is to replace those heaters every 10 years.
“The heater should have been replaced three times over,” said Spawn.
The little pool heater has propane pipes that need support and securing.
“There is rusting of the burners in the burn tube. The heater is not sufficiently burning the propane,” said Spawn.
That heater should also have been replaced three times over, said Spawn.
And if anyone wants a hot shower, the 1988 bathhouse water heater is “currently not functional,” said Spawn.
The sand filtration system, also in its original state, has insufficient pressure, which creates inadequate and unsafe filtration.
Moving onto the electrical system, she noted that the GFI outlets on the electrical system are in inappropriate areas.
“Currently, the breakers are tripped for the underwater lighting (because of flooding),” said Spawn.
Pressure gauges, temperature gauges, and flow meters are outdated and nonfunctional.
Worn valves do not adequately direct and control water flow throughout the mechanical room.
The 36-year-old diving board is “currently not usable” and has been decommissioned.
“It cannot be serviced due to rust,” said Spawn.
The gutter system is so old, it’s inadequate for current codes which creates unsafe filtration.
To top all that off, the rust streaks in the pool itself show the whole thing needs resurfacing. Two places in the pool have rebar exposed.
The pool deck is in an unsafe condition with rusted guardrails, ladders and a guard chair.
After listening to the litany of issues, Ferris asked, “Is there anything functional about the pool?”
Smith responded that if the town opened the pool this summer it “represents a liability to this town” as he and town staff do not have even the time to address all the serious concerns before the summer swim season.
