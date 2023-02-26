davidson

Rim Country Middle School teacher Scott Davidson was recently surprised with a new mountain bike. He leads the school’s Outdoor Adventure Club, taking students on hiking, biking and skiing trips.

He has logged more miles leading middle school students across the state on mountain bike adventures. And he did it all from the seat of an old, beat up bike.

Scott Davidson, a Rim Country Middle School teacher, has led the Outdoor Adventure Club for nearly two decades. He has logged most of the miles from a mid-2000s Titus 26’er.

