He has logged more miles leading middle school students across the state on mountain bike adventures. And he did it all from the seat of an old, beat up bike.
Scott Davidson, a Rim Country Middle School teacher, has led the Outdoor Adventure Club for nearly two decades. He has logged most of the miles from a mid-2000s Titus 26’er.
Never one to complain, Davidson would toss his bike into the trailer of student bikes and set off at the crack of dawn, head out to Sedona, Flagstaff or Phoenix to take students, most who had limited to no experience riding, to push their limits and see how far they could go.
“This club has one purpose; to teach the students of RCMS how to enjoy nature while conserving and protecting the environment,” said Trevor Creighton, intervention specialist at RCMS. “Davo, over the course of his odyssey’s and adventures with the OAC has climbed mountains with students (climbing to the summit of Mount Humphreys is a frequently chosen adventure), hiked and biked trails (the OAC averages 75 miles of trails with students a season), taught students to ski/snowboard (the OAC averages three ski trips a season), rebuilt trails, taught students how to kayak (new this year – Davo spent the last summer getting lifeguard certified), cave spelunking, and exploring nature.”
Creighton, who has chaperoned trips with Davidson, said Davidson has a way of gently pushing students to push their limits.
“As important as this is, the heart of Davo is what is more important,” Creighton said. “Davo takes students who are on the fence; students who are teetering between healthy and unhealthy choices, and he helps them be better. Countless students over the years have benefited from Davo’s tutelage. Countless students have become better, healthier, and happier because Davo was there when they needed him most.”
Wanting to show his appreciation, Creighton set up a GoFundMe to buy Davidson a new bike.
More than 40 people donated, raising more than the $3,000 goal. With the extra funds, they also bought Davidson new Specialized shoes, SPD pedals, and other accessories, plus there was enough left over to set the bike up tubeless.
“In addition, Absolute Bikes set him up with an upgraded bike for a much lower price, so in the end the bike he got was even nicer than I was expecting or hoping for – he’s now on a Specialized Stumpjumper Comp,” Creighton said.
Creighton said the bike is just a small token to show Davidson “how much we love and appreciate all that he has done, and continues to do for the students of this town.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!