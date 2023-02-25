After a blustery two days, the recent “fly a teacher day” came up sunny and calm.
“There is a ton of excitement here among the teachers,” said Payson high school principal Jeff Simon.
The purpose of the day was to introduce the teachers and staff of Payson High School to the joys of aviation and to encourage students to take part in the new student aviation program.
A total of 18 teachers each joined a pilot on a flight around Rim Country. They made sure the path over flew the high school. Pilots of the EAA#810 at Payson Airport provided the free flights. It is part of the Eagle program to introduce an adult to flight.
These free flights always take many volunteers. Ten pilots flew their airplanes, taking turns with one passenger each time, and 12 ground volunteers assisted to be sure everyone stayed safe. Bob May, the EAA coordinator, handled all the logistics.
The teachers were thrilled with their flights and promised to share their enthusiasm with the students.
“I had a fantastic time,” said Paul Zywiki. “Thank you, principal Jeff Simon and everyone. Thank you, First Flight/Eagle Flight.”
“I had the best time ever! I even got to fly the plane. I totally want to take flight lessons now! Thank you so much!” said Sarah Rejsa.
“I think the pilots were just as happy as we were!” said Simon.
The pilots of Rim Country enjoy sharing their love of flight with others. They do this by paying for their own fuel and the use of their airplane. The pilots give back to the community by giving first flights to adults with the Eagle Flight program and to children with the Young Eagles program.
They know there are many careers in aviation available to young people and want to introduce the students to these opportunities.
Careers in aviation vary from piloting aircraft, handling electronics, instruments, and computers to flying drones, building aircraft, and working in Federal Aviation Administration.
Students in the club will be actively involved in practical skills that will introduce them to careers in aviation. So far, they have checked out engines in single and twin-engine airplanes, learned how to work on a home-built airplane with riveting skills, watched videos about airline pilot careers and airplane mechanic careers in aviation.
Future classes will include building a wood and cloth ultralight, flying simulator instruments, checking out weather patterns and more. The students can fly an airplane with a pilot in the Young Eagles program as well.
Many of the pilots offer to act as mentors for any youngster with an interest in a particular aspect of aviation. At the last meeting, one student told of his interest in helicopters. A pilot mentor quickly sent him information about the field of helicopter flying.
Just ask, and one or more of the pilots will find what interests the student. They are eager and ready to help. Hopefully, fly a teacher day will find more teachers at Payson High School share their experience with their students.
Currently, the Student Aviation Club meets the first Friday of every month at a different location to explore some aspect of aviation. For more information, contact eaachapter810@gmail.com. Ask about the Student Aviation Club.
