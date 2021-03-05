The Gila County Broadband Strategic Planning Team says it wants to understand the current state of internet service to Rim Country residents and businesses so it can effectively address those needs.
To do that, the team seeks to gather data on the price customers pay and the speed of their service providers.
Once the group gathers the data, it can evaluate current broadband costs, infrastructure and services.
To help, residents and businesses can do the following;
1. Take a three- to five-minute survey on www.connectgilacounty.com.
2. Take a picture of a full invoice and email the image to astaten@gilacountyaz.gov
3. Run a speed test at home between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Follow the steps below:
a. Using a computer (no smartphone) go to www.speedofme.com
b. Accept the cookies notice in the top right-hand corner. This starts the test.
c. Record the download speed and the upload speed by taking a screenshot. If it’s easiest to record the two speeds separately, take two screenshots.
d. Send those screenshots to astaten@gilacountyaz.gov.
e. Note: If a screenshot is not possible, send the results along with the time of day they were run in the email.
For questions, call 928-425-3231.
A couple of questions:
How long has this "team" of government employees been in place? If it is relatively new, that seems absurd as the problem has been transparently obvious for at least a decade. If it has been in existence for awhile, why are they still seeking information that has been readily available for years?
The internet problems have been highlighted by the Roundup and every radio station since before we moved here. OMG, issue the findings and get the BOS and County Management on the stick to fix the problems, not conduct another is a series of studies.
Unfortunately, the "reporter" is part of the problem as there are no hard questions or answers in the article. It is past time for action, not weekly (weakly) bureaucratic sessions to justify a bloated organization.
