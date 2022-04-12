Gila County’s teen pregnancy rate remains the highest in Arizona, despite a drop since 2010. The rate remains twice the statewide rate and more than twice the national rate.
Studies suggest that teenagers who have a baby face all kinds of long-term problems, including a much higher dropout rate, health problems during pregnancy and higher rates of poverty.
But the cycle continues when their children face rates of unemployment, incarceration and teen pregnancy as well, according to a summary of research posted on youth.gov.
So Gila County public health officials, school staff, community groups and other public agencies met last week to brainstorm ideas on how to address Gila County’s high teen pregnancy rate.
The meeting was the first in a series of gatherings to help the Gila County Health and Emergency Management Department address the county’s top health challenges in response to the latest Community Health Improvement Plan.
Teen pregnancy has deviled Gila County for decades. Currently in Payson, schools don’t offer school-wide puberty or sex education.
Members of the south county communities reported they have various education efforts, including training high school students to talk with middle school students on puberty. In the town of Hayden, the schools figured out a way to provide condoms in paper bags with no stigma or shame attached.
As a result, “there were no teen pregnancies,” said a representative from that area.
The condom program has since expanded into the bars, so adults can avoid the consequence of unprotected sex, as well.
But when bars in Payson were asked to participate, they refused.
“In my opinion, (sex ed and birth control) is a huge issue in Payson,” said the Hayden representative.
The conversation highlighted the cultural differences between the southern and northern county when it comes to teen pregnancy. In the south, public health officials have made inroads with schools, local organizations and businesses to support changing a culture that approves of pregnancy. However, in the north people just don’t want to talk about it, said county health officials.
However, the county has high hopes when it comes to the impact of a just-opened teen center in Payson that provides teens with healthy activities after school and access to counseling and good information.
“I want to encourage everyone to visit the center,” said Kayle Lathrop, the county’s health equity and prevention manager. “They have a recording studio, a computer lab, and they have counselors and tutors on site.”
The south lacks that sort of a central location offering a safe space for teens to talk about their needs, said Lathrop, but the county hopes to change that.
Another member of the audience asked how to get at the reasons teens get pregnant.
Jason Gillette, owner of the Guild Health Group and a consultant for the county, discussed the Adverse Childhood Experiences questionnaire to determine whether a child has experienced physical or emotional abuse, neglect, caregiver mental illness, and household violence.
“The science says the higher the score, the higher the suicide, incarceration, low-income and teen pregnancy that child will experience. Adverse childhood events can multiply or exacerbate issues,” said Gillette.
But he quickly clarified that these childhood difficulties don’t doom a child to a teen pregnancy, they just help schools, health care providers and youth advocates focus on children at risk.
Gillette then asked the attendees to toss out some long- and short-term goals to address teen pregnancy in Gila County.
One teacher suggested, “increasing access to evidence-based curriculum,” in the schools.
Decades of research suggest that comprehensive, multi-grade courses in relationships, human sexuality and decision making can reduce teen pregnancies, early sexual behavior and relationships. Research has found little value in terms of results for narrow curriculums that have particular abstinence-only approaches.
Unfortunately, the Arizona Legislature is now making discussions about gender all but illegal. They also have passed a thicket of laws and regulations to restrict sex education in schools. Schools must get parent permission for students to be in such classes and make available to parents the full curriculum for any lectures or classes that touch on relationships, sexual behavior, dating or other topics. Teachers say the rules have made any approach to such topics feel risky.
One attendee said, “abstinence is not the answer. Our kids are having sex ... to address teen pregnancy, we need to say, ‘If you’re having sex, here’s a condom. Please use it to end pregnancy.’ It’s better than nothing.”
But an attendee who works to teach teens how to have healthy relationships worried that providing birth control would give kids the message that it’s all right to have sex.
“We don’t want to reinforce that,” said the relationship expert.
He mentioned recent studies indicate teens are waiting to have sex later in life than did previous generations.
The most recent national survey of teen sexual behavior found that 42% of girls aged 15-19 have had sex and 44% of boys. That compares to 51% of females and 60% of boys in 1988, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control. About 80% say they used some form of contraception their first time. Only about 30% said they’ve had sex at least once a month in the past three months — and 51% of boys and 74% of girls had sex for the first time with a partner with whom they were in a long-term relationship.
When it came to birth control, 97% of girls said they relied on a condom, 60% on withdrawal and 56% on the birth control pill.
A south county educator offered a solution already in place, a parenting workshop called, “In Their Shoes” that works with both students and their parents.
Students learn about parenting, relationship issues, and budgeting, while parents learn about drug use and teen pregnancy. The teacher reported both sides had a better understanding of what they were going through in the end.
The health department will continue to address teen pregnancy and other health issues such as drug overdoses and suicide prevention in future meetings before writing up the Community Health Improvement Plan.
