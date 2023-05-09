Historical Crimson King making an early appearance 2023
Pine resident Barbara Walls’ historical Crimson King irises making an early appearance. Walls invites the public to visit her iris garden from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 13. Reservations required through her Facebook page, Elk Path Irises page.

 Barbara Walls

It’s a good thing Barbara Walls of Pine has a passion for irises, as they’re everywhere in Rim Country.

Walls’ interest goes beyond a typical gardener. She has dedicated her yard to collecting irises, particularly the historic kind.

