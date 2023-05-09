It’s a good thing Barbara Walls of Pine has a passion for irises, as they’re everywhere in Rim Country.
Walls’ interest goes beyond a typical gardener. She has dedicated her yard to collecting irises, particularly the historic kind.
“I focus on cultivars before 1949,” said the irisarian.
Rim Country seems to have the perfect climate for irises, just about every garden has some. Where better to nurture iris aficionados like Walls? She hopes to find more iris lovers when she opens her house on Saturday, May 13 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for a public viewing of the spectacular blooms this year.
With all the winter rains, irises have extra vibrance this year and Walls must show it off.
“The blooming season is late this year,” she said.
Walls isn’t alone in her passion for irises.
The American Iris Society has an online Iris Encyclopedia that organizes iris types by color, groups, and more.
The AIS defines historic irises as those introduced more than 30 years ago.
“Those that have survived this time period generally are the toughest of plants of their generation,” wrote the experts from AIS on the website: irises.org.
Irises live for years, can be dug up, replanted and even split to share the wealth with family and friends. Iris grow from their roots (called rhizomes) and spread naturally. Over time, rhizomes become too crowded which reduces the number of blooms. To reinvigorate an iris bed, it’s recommended gardeners lift and divide the larger clumps. It’s at this point that Walls and irisarians like her offer to take a few.
“We have many historical irises here in Pine, and I would like to register my garden with the Historical Iris Society,” she said.
Walls’ historic garden has iris breeds from the 1600s to 1949.
“I am looking for Quaker Lady, Indian Chief, Cahokia, and others,” she said in a social media post asking for help finding those strains.
She offered to help split irises or explain how to do it.
She has launched a Facebook page called Elk Path Irises to bring Rim Country iris lovers together.
Besides her historic iris garden, Walls has a corner of her garden dedicated to what she calls her “pandemic iris area.”
“It features irises registered from 2019 to 2022,” she said.
To reach out and reserve a spot for a tour, please message Walls over her Elk Path Irises Facebook page — or email: ElkPathIrises@gmail.com.
“That way I can warn about the elk and the need for sensible shoes, as well as give specific directions,” she said.
Contact the reporter at mnelson@payson.com
