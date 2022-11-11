Fly fishing is often considered a solitary endeavor. I have spent countless hours alone on streams, trying to outwit trout. It seems like an odd challenge trying to outsmart a fish, but I thoroughly enjoy the focus required to get a cast into a tough spot. It is fun solving the puzzle of determining the right fly, and figuring out the drift or movement of that fly that will catch a stubborn trout.

Sometimes I fish with a buddy. That used to mean that we would drive to the creek together and one of us would head upstream and the other would fish downstream. We might reconnect after a couple of hours to compare notes or have lunch together, but we really didn’t fish together.

