Fly fishing is often considered a solitary endeavor. I have spent countless hours alone on streams, trying to outwit trout. It seems like an odd challenge trying to outsmart a fish, but I thoroughly enjoy the focus required to get a cast into a tough spot. It is fun solving the puzzle of determining the right fly, and figuring out the drift or movement of that fly that will catch a stubborn trout.
Sometimes I fish with a buddy. That used to mean that we would drive to the creek together and one of us would head upstream and the other would fish downstream. We might reconnect after a couple of hours to compare notes or have lunch together, but we really didn’t fish together.
I rarely fish with a friend that way anymore. Instead, we typically fish together at the lake or stream. If we fish a stream, it usually means that we look over a pool or deep run and strategize together about where we think the trout will be, what approach will work best, and where we should make the cast from. Then we take turns testing those strategies as we work up or down the stream.
We get to work together while we fish. It allows us to see each other’s techniques instead of just having them described. It can add a bit of pressure as you now have to actually deliver a good cast in front of an audience.
Of course, sometimes that cast doesn’t quite work out, and a branch across the creek grabs your fly. After swallowing your pride, having a fishing buddy along allows for him to make his cast to the fish before the pool is ruined when the errant fly is retrieved.
Stream fishing, especially on waters with steep banks, may also allow you and your fishing partner to provide some guide services for each other. This happens a lot for me when fishing with my grandkids. On one such trip, my oldest grandson Owen had positioned himself in the creek and was roll casting and drifting his fly downstream in a long slow-moving pool. His brother Ayden and I were on the bank, and could watch an actively feeding trout he could not see from his vantage point.
As Owen’s fly drifted down closer to the trout, we continued to give him updates on the distance that his fly needed to drift before he could expect a strike. Owen landed a very nice trout, and Ayden and I also felt like we played an important role in that catch.
Fly fishing with a buddy on a lake also has advantages. My friend and I were fishing Woods Canyon Lake this past week, and the fishing started out a bit slow. We were standing about 80 feet from each other, and he started catching fish. Immediately I got a shout that a white wooly bugger was working for him. I was using dry flies, but his third fish in quick succession prompted me to change. While I couldn’t find a white wooly bugger in my fly box, and even though I was sure that he would lend me one, I tied on a black leech instead. I didn’t want to slow down his fishing, and I reasoned the trout were interested in offerings under the surface, so I wanted to see if it was color or underwater movement that got their attention. I immediately started catching trout and shared that black leeches were working too.
When the wind died down, the trout stopped taking our leeches and wooly buggers and started to rise more frequently. We both switched to dry flies and kept each other posted on what dry flies were working best.
Fishing this way with a grandchild or someone new to fly fishing is a tremendous way to mentor them and show them important facets of fly fishing. For example, I talk a lot about mimicking the movement of the bugs that I imitate when I am fly fishing. I see the curious looks on people’s faces as I try to explain what I mean, but when I take them out and demonstrate it, then it becomes clear and makes sense to them.
Fly fishing really can be a simple and fun way to catch fish. Ask a friend who fly fishes to take you along next time and enjoy catching fish together.
