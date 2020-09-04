The “Beast” landed at the Blattner Brush Pit last week.
The 1,000-plus-horsepower plus wood chipper was brought in to remove all the brush gathered at the brush pit.
The machine chipped all the brush and then it was hauled off to the Snowflake Power Plant to be used as biofuel to generate electricity.
For years the Forest Service has burned the brush pile and then operators and the public have had to contend with the smoke and then the ash.
Kevin McCully with the Payson Fire Department organized getting the Beast out to the brush pit.
The equipment will be moved to the other two brush pits to make more biofuel for the power plant.
(0) comments
