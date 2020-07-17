Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey this week removed restrictions on open-ended comments from the public imposed when the pandemic hit, allowing people to submit comments on issues by phone, letter or email — which will be aired or read at council meetings.
The revised rules seem simple enough, but they emerged only after a chaotic council meeting in which the vice mayor’s blunt criticism of the acting town manager triggered a split vote, then a hasty backstage consultation about the open meeting law, to clarify the solution.
The mayor issued his proclamation after Acting Town Manager Shelia DeSchaaf observed that he had been free to establish any rules he wanted for public discussion at anytime in the past three months.
The brouhaha started with Vice Mayor Janell Sterner saying she’d been “lied to” by DeSchaaf in her three-month quest to allow the public to return to the council chambers to make comments at the start of each meeting.
This prompted complaints by other council members that Sterner had violated the council’s new 16-page council “code of conduct” by publicly berating a town employee. Sterner may have also violated a state law requiring the council to give employees a 24-hour notice and the right to an executive session when critiquing their performance.
DeSchaaf listened silently, then clarified the issues after the mayor said she had a right to respond.
The council eventually continued the ban on people attending the council meetings in person, but added an email account for public comments besides the existing online comment form. The mayor’s proclamation expands participation to phone calls during the meeting.
The meeting put on display the still-combative relationships of the council, which has seen every single council member face a recall effort and a slew of complaints and even threatened lawsuits. The town is now festooned with campaign signs put out by two competing council slates.
Since the outbreak of COVID-19, the town has limited public comments to public hearings on things like zoning changes, the minimum required by state law.
Before the pandemic, residents could speak on anything they wanted at the start of the meeting, from too-bright streetlights to the lack of body cameras for police.
The council couldn’t respond to the comments, unless the comments involved an agenda item or made a direct attack on a council member. Sometimes, the concern raised by the resident ended up on a future council agenda. The open meeting law requires the council to post an agenda 24 hours before the meeting, so the public knows what they’re discussing and can show up if interested.
However, state statute does not require public bodies to offer a call to the public.
Sterner said voters have told her they’re upset with the lack of public comments during the pandemic. She said she’s been trying to raise the issue since April.
To prove her point, Sterner read from emails sent to the mayor, DeSchaaf and the town’s IT department.
“So, OK, Monday, April 6, 2020 — I emailed ... Good afternoon, I am requesting along with Suzy Tubbs to amend the town council — Thursday’s town council meeting April 9, 2020, to include on the top portion of the agenda to allow public participants such as Mesa and Tempe is allowing,” she said.
Sterner said those cities allow comments on items not on the agenda through phone calls or an “online comment card.”
Sterner read DeSchaaf’s response, saying the idea was sound, but the town didn’t have time to set it up at that point due to the demands of the pandemic, including a shift to working at home.
But Sterner said she’d waited long enough. “Our residents deserve to have a voice in our town now,” she said.
She asked that the town allow calls to the public, starting with the July 23 meeting. She said they should accept those comments up to two hours before a meeting. A staff member could read the comment if the citizen can’t attend the meeting.
“Please don’t give me or the public excuses that Payson couldn’t implement this due to COVID,” she said. “As we can see, many other cities and towns allow for the call to the public at their council meeting and so should Payson, Arizona ... I’m so tired of being lied to or worse ...”
Councilor Steve Smith tried to interrupt, but Sterner continued.
“... stall tactics by the town manager getting it back on the agenda over three months ago,” she said.
Smith said the council should call an executive session if a council member was “admonishing the performance of an employee.”
State law requires a governing body to give employees 24-hour notice before discussing the “employment, assignment, appointment, promotion, demotion, dismissal, salaries, disciplining or appointee or employee of any public body ...”
The employee may then ask the council to discuss the issue in public. Otherwise, personnel issues are addressed in an executive session. For example, when the council discussed Town Manager LaRon Garrett’s performance, he asked for a public session.
Morrissey put Smith’s request for an executive session to a vote, which failed 4 to 3 — with Morrissey, Sterner, Tubbs and Councilor Jim Ferris in opposition.
At that point, Sterner said, “I was not admonishing, I was ...”
Smith cut her off. “Excuse me, yes you did,” he said.
Morrissey banged his gavel and asked contract town attorney Justin Pierce to meet him outside of council chambers.
During the three-minute recess, Sterner, Ferris, Barbara Underwood, Chris Higgins and Smith all left the chamber. It’s unclear whether any of them joined the discussion with the attorney.
Once Morrissey restarted the meeting, he asked that council “refrain from any criticism of a town employee” while telling DeSchaaf, “you certainly have a right to respond” which she did.
“Any declaration that’s issued by the mayor in an emergency, as this was done, can be amended if asked to be placed on the agenda as Ms. Sterner and council member Tubbs-Avakian had asked,” she said.
Pierce then explained, “the reason that the mayor wanted to discuss that privately, was to make sure that he was acting appropriately if there was a question about whether that would require some sort of notice.”
Pierce told the council in this case “the notice issue is not an issue here, because that comes into play when a public employee is going to be discussed in executive session.”
According to state statute, entering an executive session requires a majority vote of the council. One reason for an executive session is, “discussion or consultation for legal advice with the attorney or attorneys of the public body.”
Underwood reminded the council of “our new code of conduct.”
The council passed a 16-page code of conduct on June 25 that requires the council to “treat all staff as professionals” and “never publicly criticize an individual employee.”
The council ultimately added an email specific to public comments besides the public comment form on the town’s website.
Ferris added, “sometimes you want that physical presence.”
But Morrissey responded, “we were recognized for the hotspot of the country,” for COVID cases.
“Everybody has a point, we also have a responsibility to protect those that are vulnerable,” he said.
Pierce reminded the council comments should be limited to what the council can address.
“It would not be appropriate to bash President Trump,” he said.
For more information on how to make a call to the public, call town hall at 928-474-5242.
