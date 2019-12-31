The Payson Town Council unanimously voted to change the date to nominate the chairs and vice chairs of town committees from January to July.
The move aligns the voting of officers with the town’s fiscal calendar which runs July 1 to June 30.
“This changes (the selection) to when they are seated,” said Sheila DeSchaaf, acting town manager.
