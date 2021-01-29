The sale of one of the last mobile home parks in Star Valley has snapped Merlin Tilson’s frayed lifeline.
And for Carolyn Leeson, the lifeline turned into a thread a while ago.
The two disabled Star Valley Mobile Home Park residents now face homelessness. One has struggled since 1989 with mental and physical limits. The other has lived imprisoned in post-traumatic stress disorder and a body wracked by seizures.
But now they’re both facing homelessness — or the need to move away in hopes they can find shelter with family or friends.
They’re both profoundly disabled and potentially tragic illustrations of a frightening trend — disability payments don’t provide enough to pay the rent in even normal times. Add a pandemic with its rising housing prices worsening an already profound shortage of affordable housing and they’re out of luck.
Tilson and Leeson are among the many who received a notice to vacate the Star Valley and C-Bar Diamond Mobile home parks in January after McDiamond, LLC purchased the parks that share a boundary.
Valley corporations have bought out most of the trailer parks in Star Valley and plan to turn several parks into luxury home RV and mobile home parks. This will likely displace the residents in those parks now, taking advantage of some of the last affordable housing options in the region.
A knock on the door
For 20 years, Tilson has quietly lived in the Star Valley Mobile Home Park. First in a trailer, then in a patched together older mobile home.
He heard the park had sold sometime around Thanksgiving, then in December he received a letter that requested he, “clean up.”
His neighbors received the same letter, including Leeson. She complied with the request to build sheds to hide clutter and appliances.
“I put my refrigerator under this shed,” she said opening the door to show an apartment sized fridge.
Her trailer is so small, the refrigerator with the trailer is the size of a cooler for six-packs.
Then in January, Tilson had a knock on the door. It was a woman. She identified herself as Linda LaBlanc. She had a message.
“If I didn’t agree to move and take $1,000 for my trailer, they would evict me,” said Tilson, who suffers from bipolar and a work injury. He said he’s tried to hold down a 9 to 5 job, but just can’t. So, he turned himself into an amiable handyman for his struggling neighbors for the past 15 years.
Tilson has lived in a pre-1976 built mobile home in the Star Valley Mobile Home Park since 2004. He knows that it’s old and substandard, so even if he could afford to move it, no other trailer park would let him move in.
He’s thought about staying in town, but he can’t find anything to rent in Payson he can afford. The average rent for a one bedroom apartment in Payson is more than $800 — if you can find a vacancy.
“I went and talked to Dorine Prine. She’s the head of CAP (Community Action Program). She told me she doesn’t have anything. Anything they do have is six or seven months away,” he said.
Prine and the Gila County CAP program help the working poor find programs to make ends meet, including finding affordable housing.
So Tilson has decided there’s not much left for him to do but pack what he can in his van and move back to his home state of Kansas. He hopes a friend will take him in, despite the pandemic. If not, he could end up homeless — although he’s fully disabled and receives SSI payments monthly.
As his Feb. 3 eviction date looms, he still doesn’t have the promised $1,000, but he has plans on how he’ll use that money to help him launch a new life.
Leeson moved to the park more recently from another park.
She alleges she suffered two back-to-back assaults by the same person at another park. When she went to file a restraining order, “I had 15 days to get out, if I did not rescind that restraining order,” she said.
When she moved into the Star Valley park, she immediately put up a wooden fence with an alarm at the gate.
Her body, wracked in pain from psychogenic seizures, can only sit in a chair for 20 minutes at a time until she has to lay on the floor with her feet in the chair.
“I used to be a massage therapist,” she said.
Then she tried to create a dog sitting business, but the pandemic shut that down.
She has applied for SSI and awaits a decision.
Until then, she does not know what she will do.
Crisis in housing for the disabled
Tilson and Leeson represent two of the 4.7 million disabled Americans of working age who qualify for the Supplemental Security Income program. They live on $784 a month, less premiums for Medicare.
Tilson’s entire monthly payment wouldn’t pay the rent on an average apartment in Payson, much less for utilities, food, gas, car insurance and other essential costs.
The program created a prison for Tilson.
“All you are doing is paying your bills because that is all your disability,” he said.
For 20 years, that $245 space rental kept Tilson’s living costs close to the recommended percentage of his income, 33%. It left just enough money to get through the month, although he could never accumulate any savings for an emergency.
But there’s nothing else in Rim Country that comes close to providing that type of affordable housing. And according to research by the Technical Assistance Collaborative, there is no other affordable housing anywhere in the U.S. for someone living solely on SSI.
Tilson could end up one of the almost 400,000 homeless disabled SSI recipients living on the streets.
Others end up in expensive state hospitals or nursing homes, where Medicare pays the bills.
Either way, there aren’t many options for someone like Tilson living solely on SSI.
Scope of the crisis
In the last 30 years, the cost of the SSI program has doubled, not only with the increase in disabled workers, but in support for their families.
That means more people living on $784 per month.
The nonprofit organization, Technical Assistance Collaborative, creates the bi-annual report, Priced Out: The Housing Crisis for People with Disabilities. This report breaks down the challenges each state faces.
In Arizona in 2020, a person living solely on SSI would pay 100% of their income for a studio unit. A one bedroom apartment would cost 113% of their SSI payment, the report concluded.
Tilson said he can’t afford to work.
First because his doctor told him not to.
“It affects your life immensely,” he said of being disabled. “You’re told by the doctors you can’t do this or that. Then you can’t do it (and) you’re at the bottom of the bucket and you can’t climb your way out of it.”
He also fears he would lose his medical benefits.
“If you work for more money, SSI takes away your disability and medical,” he said. “I can’t do that.”
SSI allows someone to work, but they can’t make more than $1,260 per month. Any money made reduces the SSI benefit in proportion of the income made.
The program has a nine-month trial work period to see if SSI recipients can return to work. If they decide they cannot keep up the pace within five years, they can return to living on SSI.
Tilson has lived on SSI since 1989.
“I’m physically and mentally disabled,” he said.
He’s stayed in this Star Valley trailer park for so long because the people took good care of him, and the price was right.
But now that everything has changed, he’s decided it’s just time to go.
“I’m sick of this place ... I want to go back to Kansas,” he said. “I know people who can help me out to some degree. Maybe some moral support to get into someplace.”
How did he get to Payson and why did he stay
Tilson has a grizzled face full of whiskers, but he avoids making eye contact and mumbles. He struggles to find his words. His story is like so many others in the mobile home parks.
Tilson did his best — just as he tried to do for both his mother and sister.
Tilson came out to Star Valley from Kansas in the early 2000s because his mother was sick and needed him. She lived with his stepfather in a broken-down trailer. He found the mobile home he is in, fixed it up and moved them in.
“They were only in (the mobile home) for three and a half months before mom passed away,” said Tilson.
After 18 months, his stepfather moved out — angry Tilson wouldn’t sign the trailer over to him.
“He got mad and left and he left me all his bills,” said Tilson.
A few years later, he took in his older sister and cared for her until she died 10 months later.
His neighbors dubbed him “the old man in the trailer park” and called on him when they needed repairs. “I’ve got screws and tools. My kitchen table looked like a worktable,” he said.
The park managers gave him a break when he needed it. Worked with him to keep him there.
“Now, it’s all going by the wayside. I’ve got to find another life,” he said.
Barely a month after buying the park, the new owners asked both Tilson and Leeson to leave.
Tilson is sometimes angry about it all, and sometimes philosophical.
“You have all these people moving in. I’m just a country boy,” he said. “We are all born to explore (and) whenever the good Lord calls our number, it’s time to go.”
Leeson prays for a miracle, but so far has no plans.
“I’m just trying to comply with everything,” she said in hopes she can stay.
Tilson forges ahead on his plan to leave. He has no more family, just a friend back in Kansas who recently lost his wife.
“I’m loading up the van, loading up on fluids, turning the motor and the heater on, and I’m out of here,” he said. But then he paused, and the shadows of the future flitted across his face. “But I don’t want to go and get right on the road and drive into the devil’s throat.”
