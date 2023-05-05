I originally intended to just casually mention one aircraft crash which I saw while stationed at Otis AFB; but then I realized how much each of the six crashes I’ve seen have meant to me, and so here are the last four of them.

Three of those four happened on Okinawa. The first one happened so fast it will take just a couple of sentences. We had F-105 jets there on Kadena Airbase. My office, from which I ran the training program, was on a low slope just above the runways. One afternoon I saw an F-105 taking off. Out over the sea it sped, banking sharply to port. Suddenly, it struck the waves, and was gone.

Contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.