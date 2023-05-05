I originally intended to just casually mention one aircraft crash which I saw while stationed at Otis AFB; but then I realized how much each of the six crashes I’ve seen have meant to me, and so here are the last four of them.
Three of those four happened on Okinawa. The first one happened so fast it will take just a couple of sentences. We had F-105 jets there on Kadena Airbase. My office, from which I ran the training program, was on a low slope just above the runways. One afternoon I saw an F-105 taking off. Out over the sea it sped, banking sharply to port. Suddenly, it struck the waves, and was gone.
Why? How? I still don’t know. Nobody does.
Another time, a lazy mechanic cost us dearly. When a jet fighter lands on a short runway it may be necessary for it to eject a drag chute to slow itself down. F-105 drag chutes were rather large and had to be compressed to fit their compartment. They were compressed by stacking them in a metal rack with a very heavy iron plate at its top, and ALWAYS using the ones on the bottom, which required a bit of work.
Some lazy mechanic installed drag chutes on five F-105s, but used the chutes nearest the top of the stack. When the first of the planes came in for a landing its chute could not pop out, so the jet ended up in the Runway One jet barrier, a safety net.
Next jet, same thing on Runway Two. Two of the three remaining jets headed for Naha Airbase, 20 miles south of Kadena, with the same results – leaving one jet with nowhere to land. Finally, almost out of fuel, the pilot was told to land in hopes that one of our runways would be clear by the time he landed.
No such luck! So, seeing a heavy grader parked between the two runways, the pilot decided that it was better that one aircraft and one grader should be lost than two very expensive jets.
Then an elderly Okinawan grader driver decided to hunker down behind his machine instead of running.
Result?
Jet hits grader. Grader flies over driver. Jet and grader are demolished. Driver is left sitting there wondering why he isn’t dead.
Just two crashes left – thank God!
Heavy rains on Okinawa. Rain stops. Garrett goes outside his office to welcome the sun. He sees two inches of rainwater still draining off runway.
A Strategic Air Command KC-135 aerial refueling aircraft carrying 24,000 gallons of aircraft fuel starts down the runway.
“What the hell?” Garrett asks himself. “What’s the rush? Why not let the doggone water get off the runway like smart pilots always do?”
The KC-135 starts to lift off, but can’t. Engines reverse, but aircraft hydroplanes on water. Pilot changes mind and revs up engines, but cannot get plane high enough to clear fence. Aircraft crashes just off-base – atop Volkswagen bug containing Okinawan driver.
What does 24,000 gallons of exploding fuel looks like? A small atom bomb going off!
Twelve men die, including poor innocent Okinawan.
Last one: Garrett and family are in England near runway watching air show given by four RAF Red Arrow jets. Three jets zoom across base and soar into air. Tail fin snaps off last one, which plants itself between runways.
