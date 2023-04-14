Last week I left off as, still half asleep after having worked all night by myself while baking things for the 360 troops in my Connecticut Air National Guard outfit, I emerged from the cooks’ barracks one morning, my goal being our Mess Hall across the street for a bit of breakfast.
A dusty dirt road separated our barracks from the mess hall, and I was headed across it, aiming for the kitchen entrance, when I was stopped dead in my tracks by a loud chorus of, “LOOK OUT, GARRETT! LOOK OUT!”
“A truck or something?” I asked myself, stopping dead and looking around, surprised because it would have been the first vehicle I had ever seen on our small road.
Nope. No vehicles in sight.
“LOOK OUT, GARRETT! LOOK OUT! LOOK OUT!” my unseen advisors yelled even louder as I again started toward the Mess Hall.
This time, I got a look at those advisors, who were out in a field located to the left of the Mess Hall standing on a low rise. One of them, I saw, wasn’t just yelling; he was also pointing upward.
Looking up, I immediately spotted the reason for all the excitement. The entire tail section and about 20 feet of the fuselage of a large aircraft was spinning around like a buzz saw blade as it raced toward the ground.
One look was all I needed. I twisted around, and ran like hell back toward the barracks as the shouting changed to, “No! No! Not inside!”
“Like hell, Not inside!” I thought as I sailed through the barracks door and slammed it behind me. “This barracks can stand a hell of a lot bigger swat in the backside than I can!”
And so saying, I darted to the opposite end of the barracks, where there was a side door; and there I stopped, opened the door, and looked up to see where that whirling mess of steel and aluminum was headed.
From the way my pack of advisors had been yelling and waving, I expected to see it right on top of me.
However…
You should have seen the smile bloom on my face as I saw a clutter of legs pounding the earth in all directions off that rise out in the field as my erstwhile advisors spilt up and made tracks in all directions. And just in time too! With a loud wham that whirling mass of metal hit the rise on which they had been standing and sent clods of earth flying in all directions.
Laughing out loud, I casually strolled over to where some of my ex-advisors were standing with their backs to me while they sweated bullets after a very fast run.
“No! No! Not inside!” I yelled as loud as I could.
My! My! How they leapt skyward! But when they landed, they turned around, ready to give me a group strangle when they saw who was yelling.
“Smart–ass sonova bitch,” said the four stripe NCO who had been my section NCO before I opted out of his radio section and became a baker.
“What’s the matter, Sarge? Can’t you take a joke?”
“I’ll joke ya!”
“No thanks,” I said, turning to another of my advisors. “What happened? Did a plane break up or something?”
“Nobody knows. There was a hell of a boom over by the Army end of the base and pieces of plane started dropping everywhere.”
