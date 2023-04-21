Last week I left off as I and the men of my Connecticut Air National Guard squadron wondered what had caused a C-47 passenger and cargo aircraft to crash. Its entire tail section had come scything down out of the sky into our squadron area, luckily without killing anyone.

The next day, we learned that the C-47 had just taken off when an F-94 jet fighter struck it nose to nose, ripped it to shreds, and then crashed on the Army side of the base.

