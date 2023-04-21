Last week I left off as I and the men of my Connecticut Air National Guard squadron wondered what had caused a C-47 passenger and cargo aircraft to crash. Its entire tail section had come scything down out of the sky into our squadron area, luckily without killing anyone.
The next day, we learned that the C-47 had just taken off when an F-94 jet fighter struck it nose to nose, ripped it to shreds, and then crashed on the Army side of the base.
Still half asleep from having worked all night baking goodies for the men in my Connecticut Air National Guard outfit, I had emerged from the cooks’ barracks that morning, my goal being the Mess Hall across the street; and I had been shouted at by a chorus of onlookers who had chosen a bad spot for themselves, and just barely missed being chopped into small pieces by the whirling tail section as it sliced into the ground at that spot.
It was not a typical day during our training for shipment overseas during the Korean War. Usually, we all just quietly trained.
Ours was an Aircraft Control and Warning squadron, which would soon have been able to vector aircraft onto enemy combat positions, or toward enemy aircraft on their way to attack friendly positions.
However, we never really got to do that because when we finished our training the Air Force chose us to go to Iceland to work with Icelandic civilians as they slowly constructed a radar site for us near Keflavik Airbase while we did what we could to help.
Except for me and the other food service people, who either worked in the mess hall, or – as in my case and that of Eddie Mochynski, the other baker we had by then – in the base bakery.
As to that crash, seven officers and three enlisted men aboard that old C-47 had sadly died in that crash, not to mention the pilot and radar observer aboard the F-94 jet fighter; but what worried us the most in our as–yet–untrained outfit was the fact that the C-47 was believed to have contained an inspection and training team from headquarters that was supposed to get our training program going.
Two years later, after having served in Iceland for a year, where we put together one of the DEW Line, or Distance Early Warning Line, radar posts that were intended to warn us if the Russians decided to send missiles at us over the North Pole, we had all returned to civilian life. However, after two years spent as a civilian, and having decided to reenlist in the real Air Force, I ran across some information about that crash.
How? I met someone who had been one of the rescue party which pulled the two officers out of the F-94 jet, which burned on its way down. He told me what it was like to reach into a cockpit to pull out a dead pilot; and instead to pull two very well roasted arms out of their sockets and spend the next ten minutes as sick as sick gets.
More than anything else which I ever ran across in my long happy Air Force career, that tale brought the other crashes I unfortunately saw into focus. From that day on, I thought not of “aircraft lost,” but of the very human contents of those aircraft.
