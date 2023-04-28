Last week I mentioned that I met a man who had been one of the men assigned the task of getting the pilot and observer out of an F-94 fighter jet which had crashed nose on into a C-47 cargo aircraft and had burned on its way down to a wooded area of Otis AFB. His tale of how he had reached into the cockpit to pull out the pilot, but had come away with two well-roasted arms instead and spent the next ten minutes close to throwing up, very strongly brought the reality of a “crashed aircraft” to me, and changed my focus from broken metal to broken human beings.
Amen, to that!
Maybe it will help you to understand that transition if I mention the number of aircraft I saw crash while I served for 23 years, but never once came close to a combat area. It says something.
Please understand that the number of aircraft I have seen crash was not all that large. It comes to just six; but on the other hand, how many aircraft crashes do most people actually ever see? Not many, I hope!
That first aircraft crash I saw occurred in 1952; luckily, the next one I saw didn’t come until January, 1963, over 10 years later, but it was one which happened right in front of me. I was standing in my back yard just off base at Hill AFB, Utah when I saw a C-131 medical Air Evacuation aircraft pass overhead. It was a pretty sight at first, because it went right over our house, and seeing those bright silvery wings soaring by was something I always enjoyed.
However, it was only seconds after it passed over the house that I realized that something was badly wrong, because it suddenly veered westward toward the edge of the Wasatch Mountains, which were hardly half a mile away. I could see that the pilot was doing his best to make a 180 degree turn back onto the base, but there simply wasn’t enough room for him to make it, and his small passenger aircraft, loaded as I knew it would be with Air Evac patients, struck the sloping woods covering the side of the mountain nearest our base. I shuddered as I watched both wings rip off the small bird as it streaked through the low woods in a path that amazingly enough cut a straight line across the mountainside until it came to a halt without doing what I feared it might do – explode into flames.
And – can you believe it? – of the 20 passengers and crew aboard that tiny Air Evac aircraft only one was injured, although – sadly – he was killed. That was the engineer, an Air Force Master Sergeant, who whipped off his seat belt, and ran back to the patients aboard the plane to make sure that their seat belts were fastened, thereby trading his life for theirs when the aircraft struck the ground and he was picked up and thrown forward into the closed cabin door and killed.
What amazed me most about that crash – and brought joy into my heart! – was the fact that even though the crash ripped the wings off that plane, its skidding, sliding passage through the trees and brush left its fuselage almost undamaged; thereby sparing the lives of all aboard – with just one sad exception.
