Just as we had been promised, the Connecticut Air National Guard outfit in which I enlisted over in Groton in 1950 when North Korea attacked South Korea was soon called up on active duty. By mid 1951 we found ourselves stationed at Otis Air Force Base, Mass., for “training prior to being sent overseas.”
How many men were there in that “we”? A total of 360 men, 300 of us untrained.
I don’t know how much you know about the amount of training it would take to get 300 young men trained in a highly technical AC&W – Aircraft Control and Warning – unit, which was intended to use its radar and radios to direct air strikes on enemy units, or to vector fighter aircraft toward enemy aircraft headed for friendly ground units – including themselves.
However, I think you can imagine the mess we found ourselves in up there at Otis as 50 or so WWII NCO’s and officers, none of whom had any special expertise in training, tried to get 300 young men whipped into shape, men who had no experience in either military life or in their technical specialties.
It was a tough job!
After a few months in the radio section – in which I had so far received NO training – I opted to give up my assignment as a radio operator and went to work in the Mess Hall as a lowly baker. Why? Well, at least I had a job to do after that. It may not have been the most exciting job there was, but as I stood in the pay line each month I certainly I felt that I had earned the few bucks I was paid as a one stripe private.
Happily, however, we learned that we were at last going to get some kind of help. The Air Defense Command, under which we fell, was flying in a specially selected group of officers and NCO’s to inspect the training programs in each of the four Air National Guard units on the base, and “make any needed recommendations.”
All of which led up to a morning I will never forget.
As a member of the Food Service Section, I had moved from the Radio and Electronics Barracks to the barracks which housed all the cooks and the one baker – me.
Interesting side issue: Ever consider how much work it is to bake for 360 people? Or how fast you would have to go to get done each night, starting at about 8 p.m., and ending well before the cooks arrived at 4 a.m. to start breakfast? Ever thought about how many days a week you would work if you were the only baker, and had to produce baked goodies every day for the hungry troops? Fortunately, our Mess Hall, one of four Air National Guard mess halls, was assigned weekend duty only once a month, so I only worked weekends once a month.
Well, considering my night duty, I suppose you can see why I was still half asleep just before noon one sunny April morning in 1952, when I climbed out of the rack and headed for the door of the barracks on my way to the Mess Hall for a bite of breakfast.
A dirt road separated our barracks from the Mess Hall, so I stepped out onto a tiny front porch, bopped down two steps, and headed across the road to the kitchen entrance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!