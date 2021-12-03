One of my favorite places to fish at this time of year is the Upper East Verde River. What’s odd about that statement is that on most trips, my biggest fish won’t be much larger than six inches. Such was the case when I went recently. I caught several four inch wild rainbow trout, and one six-inch giant.
I had a couple of reasons to head up there last week. I wanted to check on the stream improvement work that was done in February. When I was up there before the summer rains, there were trout already using the pools, and the additional ledges, boulders and logs made available to the trout, thanks to the stream improvements that deepened the enhanced section of the creek. This trip, I expected the pools would be in even better shape as the summer rains would begin to fill them in more with some much needed sediment, and probably some additional woody debris for the trout to use as cover.
I was right; the fish apparently appreciated the work done on their behalf. What was once a fast run, only a couple inches deep, over a barren, bedrock shelf, has been transformed into five great pools a foot to four feet deep that have begun to accumulate sediment on the bottom for aquatic insects to call home, and a ton of great hiding places for several small, wild trout in these new pools.
The solitude that the Upper East Verde provides midweek at this time of year is another reason that I enjoy fishing up there in the fall. While I have some fishing buddies that appreciate the solitude that several miles on the trail provides before they fish, that is not the type of fishing that I feel comfortable with anymore. Heading on the dirt road past Whispering Pines is a chance to look for elk, while anticipating the quiet fishing to come.
There was not another soul on the creek the whole time I was there. The wind blew occasionally, but the overwhelming quiet was fantastic. Add to that the smells of autumn leaves, and it is exactly what I was looking for.
The Upper East Verde River is a small catch and release stream where only single point barbless flies and lures are permitted. No bait is allowed. In most cases, the stream is less than ten feet wide, and most pools are less than two feet deep. The wild little rainbow trout in this creek are very happy to grab a dry fly. They will sometimes be found in the deeper pools, but quite often they will be tucked up in what appears to be less favorable water. To understand their preference for certain spots in the creek, it helps to think like a small trout who has had to stay hidden from predators all of its life.
Often, I catch these little beauties next to a rock or log that delivers bugs in the current to them while they remain invisible from above. The middle of a pool can be hazardous for small trout, so I rarely find them there.
My normal approach is to walk quietly and carefully along the stream, often several feet away from the water. Once I see a place where I anticipate a fish might be, I strategize about how I will get my fly into what is normally a very tight window. That might be a roll cast, but more often than not, it is a slingshot cast with only a few feet of fly line plus leader past the end of my rod.
The key to success is stealth and accuracy. I watch my shadow so it doesn’t fall on the creek, and step carefully if I need to approach the water. It is also important to be in a position to be able to quickly release the trout after it grabs the fly, so making sure there is quick access to the water to return the trout is important.
I make several trips a year up to the East Verde River, and love to fish the new changes to the creek that have taken place between visits. Hopefully, this winter will bring some snowfall. When that happens, the stream can run quite a bit higher even through the early spring. In the resulting murkier water, the trout are more likely to venture out into the middle of pools, but I often still find them closely associated with cover.
The Upper East Verde is about thirty minutes from Payson by way of Houston Mesa Road. After you pass through Whispering Pines, continue west on the Control Road for less than a mile before turning right on FR 32 heading to Washington Park. In four miles, turn right on the FR 32 A/B spur. Take FR 32A to Washington Park. Any of the pull-outs to Washington Park offer access to the Upper East Verde River.
