‘The Frog Prince’ Aug. 26-27 at PHS Aug 19, 2022 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email “The Frog Prince” runs Aug. 26-27 at Payson High School Auditorium. MCT photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Longhorn Theatre Company is co-producing a musical version of “The Frog Prince” next weekend.Guest directors from the Missoula Children’s Theatre from Montana are here for a one-week theatre residency.Together, they cast 60 local children in a professional children’s show. This version was conceived by and written by Michael McGill.There will be two performances of the play. The first is on Friday, Aug. 26 at 4 p.m. The other is Saturday, Aug. 27 at 6:30 p.m. in the high school auditorium.Tickets are sold at the door for $8 for adults and $6 for students. You can purchase your tickets for a dollar less on https://ticketspicket.com/."Please come out and support these fine young students and applaud their hard work this week," said Kathy Siler, Longhorn Theatre director. 