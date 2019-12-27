On Monday, residents walking at Green Valley Park might have thought they were in New York as circling the roads around the lake were three draft-horse-pulled carriages.
It’s all part of Jill Ridley-DeVoe and David DeVoe’s yearly “Christmas in the park” festivities.
For a couple of years, the DeVoe family has gathered in Green Valley Park under a ramada. During this celebration, the family noshes on treats and rides around Green Valley Park in their wagonette, giving their horse Patton some exercise and attention.
“Little kids come running up wanting to touch his nose,” said David. “He loves it. His neck gets all arched — he kinda thrives on people coming up and touching his nose.”
This year, David decided it has been so fun; he wanted to expand the number of rides.
“Jill and I had a past life with challenges. We now live such a blessed life,” he said. “We have fun with this stuff and love to share it.”
For help, he asked fellow horse owners Joni and Mike Varga, along with Audra Bailey, to hitch up their draft horses and take part.
“To all of our Payson AZ friends and family ... our tradition of Christmas in the park continues. Dave and I, and of course our beloved Patton, will be gifting free Christmas carriage rides,” the couple wrote on Facebook.
David doesn’t worry how the horses will behave as draft horses are bred to have a mild temperament, he said.
“Back in history, they didn’t want them to be hot-blooded fiery horses. They needed them to be safe,” he said.
It gave a warm glow to the DeVoes and their friends when folks who took them up on the offer “came running up” to enjoy a holiday themed ride — the owners had decorated their horses and carriages with jingle bells and festive features.
David liked the results of the carriage rides this year so much, he has dreams of growing the event.
“I have fantasies of folks from Prescott bringing their horses and teams to make this more of a hometown Christmas event.”
Contact the reporter at mnelson@payson.com
