This month we focus on libraries as we celebrate Library Card Month. We often take libraries for granted. They show up in every city and town. Many of us grew up exploring the world with libraries. They provide their services for free to everyone in the community. They continue to shine as an excellent resource for information.
“Each of our libraries has numerous programs that are fun and at the same time literacy based. In addition, the Library District has many resources on our website for all types of literacy that are digital. You can go to https://gcldaz.org/ and view what we have available,” said Elaine Votruba Gila County Public Services librarian.
Libraries focus on literacy for all. They are still important in our lives. That’s because the literacy statistics for the United States are not encouraging. According to the U.S. Department of Education, 54% of U.S. adults have less than a sixth-grade literacy level. The Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy reports that 1 in 5 adults struggle to read basic sentences.
Further, a 2020 Gallup study conducted for the Barbara Bush Foundation found that the low levels of adult literacy in the United States could cost the country $2.2 trillion a year in potential economic growth.
Why? Because the ability to read and comprehend is key to a well-functioning society and is critical to taking control of our own lives and advocating for ourselves, our families, and for our communities. It gives us the tools for everything from understanding instructions to devouring the latest best-seller to making out what’s on an election ballot. When people aren’t equipped with those skills, they’re left with limited options in life.
Libraries play a critical role in encouraging children and adults alike to read, to explore, to understand the world around them.
They can provide internet access, computers to use, videos to check out, job resources, genealogy resources, book clubs, classes that teach everything from cooking to using Microsoft, children’s story times, and meeting rooms to encourage community involvement.
Gila County supports 233 children’s programs supporting literacy and cognitive development. Here in Payson, Sinaee Hawkins, the children’s librarian conducts the educational and fun programs.
“Parents have digital access to every child’s account. If they are interested in what their child is reading, they can find out. Under the age of 9, a parent must be with the child when opening an account,” said Emily Linkey, Payson library director.
There is a special teen room with multiple computers and a variety of gaming platforms.
Teri Roberts, librarian at Payson for seven years, conducts the Spanish-English weekly classes for those who want to improve their language skills.
The volunteers and Payson Friends of the Library help to support the community services and purchase books. Many volunteers stay for a long time. Eloise Jones has volunteered for over 30 years.
“Here at our Payson Public Library, there are 147,700 library card holders, 55,465 came into the library last year, not counting those who use the digital services online,” said Linkey, who has been with the Payson library for 10 years.
Linkey mentioned, “Librarians will help to educate persons on computer skills in the digital age. We have a lot of people who do not know basics. We provide digital access.
“It’s exciting all the information that is available, but it is challenging to find the facts and find materials that are safe and factual.”
“We consider ourselves educators,” Linkey shared. “We have the most educated staff.” Payson has five librarians who have a Master of Library Science degree. They won’t turn anyone away who wants to read and learn.
So, maybe it’s time to get or renew your library card and take advantage of all the resources, both physically and digitally, that are available in our community.
The Payson library is at 328 N. McLane Road, it’s open every day but Sunday. For more information, call 928-474-9260.
