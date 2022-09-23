This month we focus on libraries as we celebrate Library Card Month. We often take libraries for granted. They show up in every city and town. Many of us grew up exploring the world with libraries. They provide their services for free to everyone in the community. They continue to shine as an excellent resource for information.

“Each of our libraries has numerous programs that are fun and at the same time literacy based. In addition, the Library District has many resources on our website for all types of literacy that are digital. You can go to https://gcldaz.org/ and view what we have available,” said Elaine Votruba Gila County Public Services librarian.

