a recent surgery, I was unable to fish for six weeks. That was by far the longest that I had gone without fishing since moving to Payson.
My first day back on the water was a trial run to the Green Valley Lakes. I dabbled in all three lakes, but didn’t even get a bite.
I spend more time fishing at Green Valley than anywhere else and always have fun; even on days I have gone fish-less.
After When that happens, it is usually cold, and the lakes are muddy. That is how it was on this trip. For some reason, the fish don’t seem too excited on those days or I don’t have the patience and focus to be successful under those conditions.
But that wasn’t the problem. I realized that I needed a different fishing destination. I am a stream fisherman by heart and getting on a stream was really what I needed to do.
So the next day, I headed to Tonto Creek.
I expected Tonto Creek to be running high and clouded as it was last winter. Water was gushing in from Horton Creek at the trailhead bridge last year and that meant that wild brown trout had washed down from Horton Creek and were in Tonto Creek at the confluence and below. Those conditions produced some great fishing, but I was always careful about safety on slippery banks and avoided stepping into the faster, colder water.
I did not have to worry about high water and slippery banks this time. The creek was running a little deeper than summer, but was clear and beautiful. Just what I was looking for. I knew the fishing would be tougher since the brown trout probably wouldn’t have washed down recently from Horton Creek and that the remaining holdover rainbows would be tough to find.
As much as I like to catch trout, the act of fishing is what I was most interested in, regardless if I hooked into a trout or not. I enjoy getting a fly into some hidden pocket where I expect a big strike from a hungry lunker well protected from predators. Making a perfect cast around or under a branch is a challenge I look forward to, even if it costs me a couple of flies each trip. And like every fly fisherman, I am always pursuing the perfect drift to avoid drag on my fly.
At this time of the year, I rarely see another fisherman on the stream. While some younger friends of mine love trekking into the wilderness to seek isolated fishing destinations, I no longer feel that is my safest approach to fishing. I am very content to drive up to a creek and fish my way up or downstream well out of sight and sound of the road. Then I will fish in the opposite direction back to the car. If I entice a strike from a fish going one direction, I am all set with a different fly and approach on the way back to see if I can fool it again and land it.
Another advantage of fishing your favorite stream now is that with reduced stream side foliage, it is much easier to see holes that you might miss under thick vegetation. There are a couple stretches along Tonto Creek that I look forward to each winter because they have some great pools and runs that are overgrown with brush. Once the leaves drop, I can get a fly into those hidden summer spots and see if any fish are there.
It is always fun to visit a creek after significant rains or snowmelt. Some pools and runs that I had visited this summer and fall had changed on this latest visit, with downed branches adding a layer of difficulty.
Winter stream fishing is another joy of living in Payson. I get to explore favorite fishing areas and have them all to myself. Looking for a nice escape and a chance to enjoy our beautiful surroundings? Consider giving winter stream fishing a try.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!