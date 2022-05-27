If you’re planning to take a road trip this summer, you aren’t alone.
AAA expects nearly 35 million Americans – 90% of travelers – will drive to their Memorial Day destination. Travel demand and drivers putting miles on older vehicles is keeping AAA Auto Repair and roadside assistance technicians busy as the unofficial kickoff to summer approaches.
“It is easy to overlook the toll the summer heat takes on vehicles, which is why auto repair and roadside assistance surge as much as 25% during the summer months,” said Frank Goodwin, vice president, Operations Car Repair for AAA Arizona.
Avoid potential
pains with a planTaking your car in for a pre-trip inspection can identify and address simple vehicle fixes that could otherwise ruin your vacation. AAA Auto Repair experts share three tips to keep your vehicle running smoothly this summer.
• Test your battery
You might expect your car battery to last 3 to 5 years, but in hotter areas of the country, such as the Southwest, the life expectancy is closer to 24 months. To get the most out of your battery check regularly for corrosion and have loose or damaged parts replaced.
• Beware of “road gators”
No, not the animal. Road gators are strips of tire tread that resemble the back of an alligator. They are caused by tire blowouts, which are more likely to happen on hot pavement when tires are worn, underinflated, or have separating tread.
• Leaks can lead to fire
In the same way keeping your body hydrated is important to your health, keeping your vehicle topped off with the right fluids is essential for its performance and safety. Keep in mind the fluids in your car are flammable
The bottom line: A pre-trip vehicle inspection can save you money and keep you safer on the road.
“More than half of the roadside assistance calls we receive could be avoided with preventative maintenance,” Goodwin said. “Don’t let something small ruin your summer vacation.”
