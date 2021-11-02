Lupi Moceri watches Oct. 18 as the oven is removed from the restaurant she used to own with her husband Gerardo Moceri. The oven will be shipped to Mexico, where it will find a new home at an orphanage.
Jeannie Smith Herford
Provided photo
Joe Santori, a volunteer with the orphanage from Cottonwood, and Gerardo Moceri with the oven loaded on a trailer.
Provided photo
Provided photo
Gerardo Moceri making pizza with his son Gerardo Jr. and daughter Natalie in 2005. The pizzas were cooked in an oven that is now on its way to Mexico.
A brick oven that was the heart of Gerardo’s Italian restaurant in Payson is finding a new home in a Mexico orphanage.
On Oct. 18 Gerardo Moceri and his wife Lupi helped move the Italian oven out the restaurant they closed three years ago. It will be shipped to Cuernavaca, Mexico in a few months where it will find a new home at a Nuestros Pequenos Hermanos (NPH) orphanage.
“The oven was such a part of our family. Everyone who worked there worked around that oven and my kids grew up in that restaurant,” Moceri said.
The oven sat in the center of Gerardo’s, 512 N. Beeline Highway, for the 18 years the couple owned it. They sold it three years ago after opening a new Gerardo’s in Sedona. The building has sat empty for years and was recently purchased by a man who plans to open an Asian restaurant there later this year.
Having no use for the oven, the new owner was open to selling the oven. Moceri offered to buy it, hoping to find a good use for it.
It didn’t take long to find it a new home.
Moceri, who works with various churches in the Sedona/Cottonwood area, met a parishioner who was having a fundraiser for NPH. Moceri asked if they could use an oven and was told they could use it in Mexico.
“I find it really humbling that it would go to a place like that,” he said. “It is amazing that this little oven, actually it’s a big oven, from Payson is now going to this place outside Mexico City.”
The oven will help feed 1,000 orphans.
The oven is now in Cottonwood and Moceri will clean it up before it is shipped to Mexico.
Moceri plans to take his wife, Lupi, who is from Mexico, and his son to visit the orphanage once it is set up. Moceri said his son Gerardo Jr. grew up in the restaurant. His son is now studying baking in Bologna, Italy.
Moceri said he cooked many meals out of that oven, including those that were used for community events and fundraisers. Moceri was known for giving back to the community, donating food and time to pretty much any group that asked. He also worked with Payson High School culinary arts program, hiring aspiring chefs, many of which have gone on to cooking careers.
“God only knows how many community minded meals came out of that oven and now it is going to help the orphans.”
For more information on the orphanage, visit nph.org.
