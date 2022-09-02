The Payson Town Council at its last meeting got a refresher course in that old adage — the road to hell is paved with good intentions.
The council listened as 11 members of the Alpine Heights Homeowners Association railed against a plan to build a backup water tank on the hilltop above the subdivision.
Residents complained that the project could increase traffic on community streets and said the town was up to no good. To top all that off, they said the town had dismissed their complaints.
“No one in Alpine Heights is opposed to the second water tower. We are upset with the method by which the city purchased the land and then split the lot,” wrote Robert and Catherine Baum in an email to the Roundup.
Residents wondered whether the town’s plan would open the door to a new subdivision, which would overload the streets of the quiet, hillside community.
All this arose from a recent land swap intended to fix a problem that has vexed the town for 32 years — the lack of a backup tank that would allow routine maintenance of the water tank that provides water pressure — and fire protection — to Alpine Heights.
The split council ultimately voted to move forward with a $189,000 archaeological study to investigate evidence of a centuries old site documented in 1954.
Residents said the site has been picked clean since then, but the town attorney said Payson’s legally required to see what’s left. People have been living in the area for at least 1,000 years and left scattered villages like the stone dwellings of the Shoofly and Goat Camp ruins.
The town has waited for decades to build a backup water tank in Alpine Heights.
Town officials jumped at the offer when the owner of undeveloped lot 147 in the subdivision reached out to sell to the town.
He said, “You have been after this lot for a lot of years. I’m interested in selling,” said Tanner Henry, director of the water department.
Since the completion of the C.C. Cragin water line and treatment plant, 450 homes in Mesa del Caballo now rely on water the town provides. But the reservoir water only runs nine months out of the year, said Henry. For three months, the town must provide water to Mesa del some other way. The new tower at the top of Alpine Heights would allow the town to provide water to Mesa del through gravity feed, as well as any other areas of town.
“So the Hillcrest tank at (an elevation of) 5,257 has 19 feet to push it over the mountain (to Mesa del Caballo),” said Henry to the council.
In 2019, Payson bought the vacant lot in Alpine Heights on which to put a second tank — with a new access road to service it. But Henry really wasn’t happy with that site. It would require the town to build a retaining wall. Henry feared over time the weight of the water-filled tank would degrade the wall. What Henry really coveted was the hilltop property behind the already built water tank.
About two months after purchasing lot 147, the owner of the adjacent hilltop offered to swap some of his land for part of Lot 147. The owner runs Tayco, a development company, which also owns a piece of land below the town’s current water tower. Tayco’s land is also behind the community college. The land swap would give Tayco a way to build a back door into a potential multi-home subdivision. Currently, there are no plans to move forward on a project of this type.
This has the members of the Alpine Heights HOA very upset.
“Before anything else is done, mistakes of the past need to be rectified,” Baum wrote. “The control of lot 147 needs to be returned to the HOA and all bylaws and restrictions respected. The city council stated that they will sit down with the president and board of the Alpine Heights Homeowners Association to deal with these matters. We are waiting.”
The 11 HOA members who spoke to the council said the land swap or boundary line adjustment with Tayco violates their zoning, easements, encumbrances, covenants and restrictions, liens and mortgages. The homeowners even hired an attorney to stop the trade — and perhaps the water tower upgrade. They demanded the council table the issue until the town could address all their issues.
Mayor Tom Morrissey announced he could not support the motion to pay for the archaeological study until the town satisfied the concerns of the homeowners.
“I’ve been up to speak with the HOA. I’m torn,” said Morrissey. “I was very heavily impacted by what I heard. I’m having a rough time getting my arms around this and supporting this.”
Morrissey and Councilor Suzy Tubbs-Avakian ultimately voted against moving forward with the state-required archaeological survey.
Vice Mayor Chris Higgins, however, summed up the presentations — before joining four other council members to move forward with the archaeological survey. Higgins said he understands the additional tank will help protect the community against fire and allow maintenance of the main tank. However, he said the town should continue to meet with residents to “minimize the disruption” to community members.
“It would be irresponsible for the town if water is leaking out of (the tank to not fix it). That is just wrong for us not to do that,” said Higgins. “We do need to work with the HOA and legal counsel and try to get resolution in that area.”
Council members Scott Nossek and Barbara Underwood agreed they had to vote for public safety as well.
“I want to thank everybody for coming out. We need to hear from you all on what your concerns are,” Nossek said. “What I heard tonight were two concerns. One major one was the land rights. The other issue which I didn’t hear much about was the need for the water tank. We will listen to you. We also can’t ignore the expert in the room when he talks about fire safety, and domestic water supply. I disagree with the comment that we have to solve the land use rights before we can do this. There’s nothing that precludes us from addressing all your concerns.”
Underwood said, “This has been going on for many years, so I think it is in the best interest to move forward.”
Her motion to approve the archaeological study passed 5-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!