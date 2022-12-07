When people learn I love to fly fish, I often hear that they or their spouse would like to learn how to fly fish someday, but that it seems too complicated. In reality, it is not very hard to get started with fly fishing, and it might make a fun gift idea.

Consider taking a class through the Payson Parks, Recreation, and Tourism Department (PPRT). The great thing about these classes is that the Payson Flycasters Club and Gila Trout Chapter of Trout Unlimited (PFC/GTTU) will supply all the flies and equipment that you will need, and provide instruction that will result in your immediate success. You won’t have to purchase any equipment to find out if fly fishing is fun for you.

