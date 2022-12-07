When people learn I love to fly fish, I often hear that they or their spouse would like to learn how to fly fish someday, but that it seems too complicated. In reality, it is not very hard to get started with fly fishing, and it might make a fun gift idea.
Consider taking a class through the Payson Parks, Recreation, and Tourism Department (PPRT). The great thing about these classes is that the Payson Flycasters Club and Gila Trout Chapter of Trout Unlimited (PFC/GTTU) will supply all the flies and equipment that you will need, and provide instruction that will result in your immediate success. You won’t have to purchase any equipment to find out if fly fishing is fun for you.
Introduction to Fly Fishing is a full-day class on a Saturday at Green Valley Park. These PPRT one-day classes are offered four times throughout the year in April, June, August, and October.
The morning session helps participants learn how a fly rod works, equipment needs, important fly fishing knots, a look at the artificial flies that work in Rim Country, as well as the aquatic insects those flies are meant to imitate. An important part of this session is to help participants know what is needed when you go fly fishing, and what you might be able to do without. The afternoon session provides time for casting instruction and practice. Coaches from PFC/GTTU are on hand to help folks work on their fly casts and catch fish. Most participants end the day catching several fish on a fly rod for the first time.
A related activity is fly tying, which is also offered through PPRT. Fly tying equipment and supplies are provided, and participants leave the four session class with several flies tied each day that will work on all Rim Country waters. The four Introduction to Fly Tying classes are two-hour sessions that build from one class to the next. These classes will be offered Jan. 20 through Feb. 10.
Sign up in advance for the fly fishing and fly tying classes at paysonrimcountry.com under the adult programs tab, or stop by the Parks and Rec office at Green Valley Park.
If you know a more experienced fly fisher, some great stocking stuffers include things like fly boxes, leader material, indicators, hemostats, clippers and, of course, flies. The nice thing about another fly box is it gives the angler another excuse to rearrange their flies or add new ones. I have several boxes, but always seem to need one more. I have a box for: Alaska flies, Lees Ferry flies, tiny flies, and dry flies. I also have an all-purpose box I am sure to find one of 300+ flies that will work for any situation I encounter, and a small box that fits into my shirt pocket when I want to minimize what I carry.
Selecting flies for new fly fishers is sometimes a challenge because there are hundreds of fly patterns, and some of those patterns are designed to catch anglers instead of actually being effective at catching fish. Flies should look “buggy” like the real insect they are meant to imitate.
The flies that I have been successful with for years include the following wet flies and midges: Coachman, Prince Nymph, Copper John, Hare’s Ear, Pheasant Tail, Woolly Bugger, Pine Squirrel Leech, and Zebra Midge. I like to have these flies in a variety of sizes from 12 to 18. It is good to have an assortment of both bead-head and unweighted flies of these patterns.
Dry flies I use regularly include: Elk Hair Caddis, Humpy, Adams, Royal Coachman, Griffith’s Gnat, Stimulator, Beetle, Ant, and Grasshopper imitations. These flies are also good in size 12-18, but sometimes when the fish are more selective, dropping to sizes 18-22 will do the trick.
There comes a point, especially if you have been fishing for a while, when you might end up with more stuff than you can use. Perhaps you no longer feel safe wading slippery streams or fishing from a float tube. PFC/GTTU runs two used fishing equipment sales every year, and the proceeds benefit the Humane Society and the after school fly fishing programs at Julia Randall Elementary and Rim Country Middle School. Donations of all kinds of rods, reels, and equipment for these sales are always needed.
Continuing in the spirit of giving, Gila Trout Chapter #530 of Trout Unlimited is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. On the gilatrout.org website under both the conservation and donations tabs, there are Gila and Apache trout pins and baseball caps for sale. The proceeds from these sales support the Tonto Creek Hatchery and Canyon Creek Hatchery Apache and Gila trout programs for recreational fishing. The proceeds from the sale of these pins and hats are also used to support stream improvement projects in Rim Country.
Don’t let the winter weather keep you from fishing. Green Valley Lakes have trout being stocked by AZGFD now through early May, and the crappie have been very cooperative on a fly as well. If you haven’t given fly fishing a try, I think you will enjoy it.
