Since 2018, a group of government officials, advocates and nonprofits have met monthly to create a safety net for the homeless in Gila County.
The Gila County Homeless Task Force realizes that “all individuals and families have the right to safe, affordable housing in healthy communities,” because “homelessness is unacceptable in Arizona.”
The group met on April 29 to discuss the projects and resources it has so far created. In order to negotiate the dizzying amount of support available for the homeless, however, the group has had to create a pathway to identify and screen Gila County homeless.
“The Homeless Task Force has evolved over time with more people joining,” said Dorine Prine, coordinator for the Gila County Community Action Program. She organizes and chairs the meetings.
More than a dozen representatives from behavioral health institutions, crisis response groups, local community organizations, state and county agencies met to update the others on their progress and programs.
Emily and Skyler Brice from the homeless warming center announced they have secured the support to keep the center open year-round.
“We will have food and water, showers and resources available seven days a week from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the warming center 601 E. Hwy. 260, Bldg. A,” said Emily.
Last year, the warming center closed in the spring. The organization had hoped to open a facility year-round and have now succeeded.
Emily’s husband Skyler next explained that the warming center not only offers physical comforts but helps assess then direct the homeless to resources.
The Payson library announced it is now “open and anyone can use the computers without making an appointment ahead of time,” said Elaine Votruba.
(Rick) Steel announced he has a nonprofit focused on helping veterans with what they need.
“If it is a veteran issue and a veteran — we’re trying to help,” he said.
His organization has the resources to pay for things like setting up a veteran in an apartment or to qualify for Veterans Affairs benefits.
It’s these access points that the task force has worked to create over the years. The challenge for the homeless — filling out the right form or calling the right department or having the correct documents. Many homeless suffer from mental illness or medical issues that cause them to struggle with bureaucratic red tape.
But without collecting information to provide data to the programs, the homeless cannot connect to help.
Prine listed some of the support available, “housing, utilities, rent, federal/state benefits, food, clothing, special needs (personal hygiene, medical assistance, medicine, etc.) and many more.”
It took the task force a while to capture the community’s interest.
“In the past, we have not had so many dedicated people willing to help with the homeless issues,” said Prine.
But now, numerous solutions have developed, often spurred by the pandemic.
“For the attendees, we have been able to coordinate a Case Conferencing Team to evaluate and assess the needs of people,” said Prine. “The first steps are to find a person, listen to them, gather information, ask a few questions, assess their needs, and find a resolution, if possible.”
Some people simply need a bus ticket back home.
Others require medical or behavioral health intervention.
Domestic violence victims need help to find a shelter, while those with substance abuse problems need a program.
And veterans have a confusing array of options.
Without a guide that has the experience, knowledge and connections, many homeless just give up and go back onto the streets.
“Each person’s needs and barriers vary,” said Prine. “When an assessment is completed, we try to tailor resources and funds to fit their situation.”
The Gila County Homeless Task Force hopes to offer a space to collaborate and find solutions to a problem that affects many in the United States.
“The Homeless Task Force was formed to be the ‘brother’ to all the various resources and organizations that provide assistance to the homeless,” said Prine.
“It brings everyone together in one location to discuss issues, resources, experiences and items of interest.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!