The mystery raged on Payson social media sites.
A sighting of the Mogollon Monster?
A liberal plot to identify trees as blue or orange?
Nope.
But it is a conspiracy – the Forest Service’s secret code to keep Payson from burning down by marking trees for thinning projects to create a wildfire buffer zone around Payson.
Early in February, a post by the U.S. Forest Service entitled, ‘Why are the trees painted orange?’ made its way around all the Payson Facebook groups.
Now, the Roundup loves unraveling a conspiracy, so we asked forester Jerry Nicholls to answer residents’ questions about the orange, blue, and even white paint on trees on the outskirts of town.
He explained that orange means leave it and blue means cut it when it comes time to thin. The silviculturist, or tree specialist, decides what color to paint a tree in a prescription burn based on its size and species to create a wildfire buffer zone – while leaving a healthy and diverse forest.
The prescription depends on the location of the forest.
“Generally speaking, different parts of the country have different goals and objectives,” said Nicholls.
Loggers in the east want the hardwood trees useful for furniture and flooring – so the prescriptions are different in eastern forests. They also have different insects and the occasional hurricane – all of which affects the prescription.
In the southwest, drought and wildfire dominate how to manage a forest.
On social media, Payson resident Scott Flake wondered about the economic benefits of thinning.
“Will taxpayers foot the entire bill for the thinning with the cut trees merely piled and burned on site?” he asked.
Nicholls explained the Forest Service can sell the timber to offset the thinning costs on top of the Rim – but can’t rely on offsetting costs with timber sales in the forests below the Rim.
“It is the U.S. Forest Service policy to get a fair market value for U.S. Government products,” he said. “Anything that is marketable – a size that a local mill can take – will most likely go the mill(s).”
Even for projects with marketable trees close to a mill – it’s rare for a forest restoration or fuels project to turn a profit for the government, said Nicholls.
Any slash left behind could go to the Novopower plant, which turns biomass into electricity if it’s close enough to Snowflake. But “if it is too expensive to haul, it could potentially be burned, “depending on the forest, the elevation, conditions, including moisture content, etc. The Tonto NF is getting away from burning, so we set up the Project (on the Tonto NF) for “full bio-mass removal,” said Nicholls.
Thinning projects that provide watershed protection, such as around the C.C. Cragin reservoir, will more likely qualify for government subsidies, said Nicholls.
Social media tree-hugger Bob Harris III wondered why blue trees go and orange trees stay.
“We leave a ‘butt mark’ close to the ground on all marked trees, especially in a leave tree (orange) mark,” said Nicholls. “If the contractor inadvertently cuts a “leave tree” (orange) we can tell by the ‘butt mark’ and the issue will be dealt with — corrected or fined depending on the tree ... and Law Enforcement must be contacted,” said Nicholls.
Bob Valenti asked why some orange-marked trees have two marks and some just one.
Some trees mark the boundary of the timber sale – and so get more marks, said Nicholls. Some get extra marks to make sure the logger can see it from either side. Some get a couple of orange stripes to mark the boundary – plus a “butt” mark at ground level so the Forest Service can tell if someone cut the wrong tree.
Shawn Redfield asked about the white marks he sees sometimes.
“In this region, white bands may signify a protected area, or an individual tree that has historic significance, such as a marker for an old wagon trail,” said Nicholls.
Rand Black believes the Forest Service is taking all the older trees while leaving all saplings – which is exactly the opposite of the purpose of thinning on the Tonto.
“The large orange trees are staying and most of the understory (ladder fuels) will be removed to prevent a crown fire,” said Nicholls.
Sometimes, silviculturalists’ prescription will leave smaller trees, of a certain species using a spacing prescription for the purpose of retaining and growing future tees for that particular stand.
“For example, we might leave small ponderosa pines for the future, and remove white fir in the lower elevations, where it should not be have been found historically,” said Nicholls. “In this region, we typically do not cut to the densities to pre-historic, very open conditions, however we do want to thin enough to reduce the consequences of a devastating fire.”
Juliet Lamontagne wondered if bark beetle infestations figure in thinning plans.
Nicholls said, “Thinning the trees helps to fight the beetle. It increases their health and vigor by allowing more sun and water.”
MJ Nosie wondered if the paint was toxic.
“No, it is water based or citrus based depending on the paint,” said Nicholls.
He assured Nosie that people who use the paint are trained and wear personal protective gear.
Sarah Grace McCarthy wondered if the paint washes away after a while.
“As the tree grows, the bark peels off the tree and the paint eventually falls off with the bark,” said Nicholls.
Aprille Machado just doesn’t understand why the Forest Service won’t just mark the trees to cut.
Nicholls understands the concern.
“It may be inconvenient for a short period of time to see the paint,” he said. “Unfortunately, we have only treated 2% to 3% of the forest using this method ... we hope the inconvenient paint that will eventually fade will be worth protecting communities, and the stand not burning to the ground.”
