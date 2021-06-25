As the Backbone Fire creeps along the northern edge of Deadman Mesa in the canyons, crews rush to complete a line from Highway 87 down to Hardscrabble Mesa to protect Pine and Strawberry.
It’s a war, fighting fire — with fire, helicopters, air tankers, chain saws and a hard-won knowledge of how wildfires behave, especially in the unique conditions of Rim Country.
Leaders gather intelligence, develop strategy, tally their resources and deploy troops — a war in all but name. The fire commanders also know the battlefield adage — no plan survives contact with the enemy, especially one as unpredictable as a wildfire.
In the case of the Backbone Fire, the region has stretched its resource capacity to the limit with dozens of major fires raging in the Southwest.
Fuel moisture levels have never been so dangerously low.
For Type 1 Incident Commander Alan Sinclair on the Backbone, it has been difficult to allocate resources in the midst of a historic drought that has created extreme and unusual fire behavior.
Sinclair quickly realized Strawberry and Pine faced significant risk, but he only had 334 personnel to fight the fire at its height.
For three days, the Backbone Fire grew by 10,000 acres a day, but the fourth day high humidity and rain slowed the growth to 1,000 acres. Sinclair had to decide how to best protect the two towns nestled in an overgrown forest threatened by the Backbone. At the same time, the fire pushed west to cross the Verde River to lick at Camp Verde’s doorstep.
The enemy forced him to divide Sinclair’s meager resources.
He diverted a major portion of air resources to knocking back the southeast portion of fire from Hardscrabble Canyon. The relentless pounding of slurry and water slowed the fire to a manageable level.
To save Pine and Strawberry, Sinclair chose to commit much of his ground force to creating a line from Highway 87 down Nash Point through the town of Strawberry at Tomahawk and Fossil Creek roads, then around Strawberry Mountain to Hardscrabble Mesa.
Forest Service Hotshots, firefighters from the Arizona Department of Fire and Forestry and contract firefighters from across the nation have used dozers and hand tools to remove brush and create a vegetation-free zone from Nash Point to Hardscrabble Mesa.
A break in the weather Monday night allowed crews to perform a back burn along Highway 87 above Nash Point, widening the buffer zone.
From Nash Point, a dozer cleared a road-width firebreak downslope toward the town.
Once the defensive line hit Strawberry, crews dug out miles of hand line, then laid out white hoses connected to pumps run by generators. Next to the hoses and fittings, pools the size of Jacuzzis hold water for the sprinklers set up along the way. The dampened vegetation will hopefully stop or slow the fire if it makes a run on Pine or Strawberry.
The Backbone Fire started on June 16 from a lightning strike near the confluence of Fossil Creek and the Verde River. It staged a frontal assault on Fossil Springs Canyon to the east and outflanked the Verde River on the west, forcing the evacuation of the towns of Strawberry and Pine and threatening the evacuation of Camp Verde.
As of Thursday morning, the fire has consumed 40,591 acres and was 1% contained.
In the midst of the worst drought in 1,000 years with fuel moistures at 3%, Sinclair has focused on saving towns instead of containment.
During the 2017 Highline Fire the situation was vastly different. The Highline incident command had more than 1,000 personnel to deploy from the start. This provided the manpower to surround the fire with dug out lines and to create another line on top of the Rim. Air support knocked down any starts from below the Rim.
Moreover, a low-intensity fire had already effectively burned a much bigger firebreak in the form of the Bear Fire atop the Rim. The ultimately successful strategy hinged on driving the Highline Fire into that pocket of already burned forest.
The Backbone Fire presented much tougher choices, especially in the early days before resources trickled in.
And that has added to the uncertainty plaguing evacuated Pine and Strawberry residents, in an agony of suspense to see whether this strategy will save their homes.
With the cleared streets, rain on its way and more resources added every day, the defensive line created will offer a strong defense against the Backbone Fire should the enemy turn on a blast of wind and mount a fresh assault on the thin, brave line of the firebreak.
