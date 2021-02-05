Four weeks after Gila County gave its first COVID shot, the demand for vaccines has far outstripped the capability to serve.
Behind the scenes, the Gila County Health and Emergency Management team labors to create systems to cope with the worst pandemic in a century.
Unfortunately, resources have been slow to arrive.
Messaging has been inconsistent.
Communications have proven difficult.
And staffing has been inadequate, even bolstered by volunteers.
But County Health and Emergency Management Director Michael O’Driscoll and Manager Josh Beck have added more staff and connected with hospitals, nonprofits and their volunteers to create a system than can vaccinate all 50,000 Gila County residents — eventually.
Rural areas like Gila County had to wait a week or longer than the urban counties to get their first dose of vaccines and don’t have the population or the doses to stage mass vaccination clinics. As a result, the county hasn’t even started making appointments for those 65 and up, along with adults with high-risk conditions, like diabetes and heart disease. The federal government spawned confusion by urging counties to vaccinate those over 65, even though they didn’t have enough shots to open the doors to that population.
In short, it’s a mess.
Fortunately, the county health department teamed up with Banner Health Systems and the MHA Foundation to take over the job of running vaccination clinics and handling the challenge of making appointments, calling people to make sure they show up and making sure none of the vaccines go to waste. Enlisting those partners has already sped up the pace in northern Gila County.
But there’s one other big problem.
Not everyone wants a shot.
“I’m guessing about 55% of the population will take the shot, said Beck.
When the county offered shots to all teachers and staff at the Payson school district — 75% initially signed up. National statistics suggest that only about 40% of nursing home residents and staff are getting the shot, although nursing homes have had a tremendous death rate — accounting for almost 40% of the deaths from the pandemic.
The reluctance of so many people to get the shot poses a serious problem. Epidemiologists say we won’t control the pandemic until somewhere between 70% and 90% of the population gets a shot or recovers from an infection.
This concerns public health officials. But even vaccinating half of the adult population would provide “that good wall” of immunity protection, said Beck.
Why is it so hard to get an appointment?
Vaccines drive the number of appointments available to the county.
However, the shipment from the state changes every week. One week the county had 1,800 doses, the next, 300.
Moreover, if the county doesn’t immediately administer 80% of the doses it receives, the state cuts the county’s allotment the following week.
All this has complicated the county’s efforts to schedule vaccination clinics for people to receive a vaccine that goes bad an hour or so after you open the five-dose vial. Scheduling the appointments requires more personnel than the county has without its partners. But the unpredictable weekly allotment makes it far more difficult.
“You could plan a pod (large vaccination event), then all of a sudden they only send 300 doses,” said O’Driscoll.
“The demand is great,” said Beck, especially when the county opened up vaccines to those over 75.
O’Driscoll and Beck reached out to hospitals and nonprofits to help.
In southern Gila County, Cobre Valley Medical Center took on the role of coordinating appointments and administering doses to the over 75.
In northern Gila County, Banner and its clinic took over coordinating appointments and administering shots for the 75 and older patients.
The MHA Foundation will have a clinic for those over 75 and any stragglers from the 1A and 1B groups of front-line essential workers the first weekend in February.
O’Driscoll and Beck want to give shots to all those from those groups before they move on to the over 65.
“That’s why we have all these partnerships,” said O’Driscoll.
The challenges
Each day presents new and unforeseen challenges.
On Tuesday, O’Driscoll and Beck received a call from the Majestic Rim retirement community. The contracted vaccine provider canceled a planned in-facility clinic at the last minute.
O’Driscoll and Beck called Todd Whitney, owner of Command Solutions, a crisis response contractor. Whitney has experience and contacts from his years working as the head of both Gila and Coconino counties’ health and emergency management departments.
Whitney’s connections with the National Guard and the county allowed him to coordinate an in-house clinic for Majestic Rim within an hour.
“These things pop up every day,” said O’Driscoll.
Organizing communications
The county realizes it must split up the appointments between northern and southern Gila County.
As of this week, O’Driscoll and Beck confirmed northern Gila County residents that are over 75, a teacher, health care worker or first responder may either call 928-402-4335 or stop by the MHA office on 431 S. Beeline Highway or the county health department, 110 W. Main St., to sign up for an appointment.
South county residents can call 928-402-8888.
O’Driscoll and Beck report vaccine production is ramping up, but asked for continued patience.
