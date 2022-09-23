Hummingbirds of iridescent green, fuchsia, and copper zip around a feeder dangling from the Diamond Point Lookout tower railing, 30 feet above ground. Three more feeders hang from the original Diamond Point cabin, which is listed as a National Historic Landmark. Originally built in the mid-1930s, the cabin was used to house the lookout watchers, individuals who survey the surrounding forest during fire season, looking for wisps of smoke indicating a possible wildfire.

The Diamond Point Lookout, at 6,384 feet, is one of seven strategically located fire lookout towers in Arizona’s 2.9-million-acre Tonto National Forest.

