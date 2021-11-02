Recently, events have canceled citing the Town of Payson’s increased fees, including the Let’s Talk Fishing tournament for kids.
“I spent hours on the phone about (the fishing derby) last weekend,” said Town Manager Troy Smith to members of the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce during their October luncheon.
Assistant Town Manager and Business Director Kevin Arntz explained the move to increase fees started months before.
“Town management directed staff to look at our fees and try to assure that our fees were recovering costs,” he said. “Going back to 2009, there were no changes to the fee schedule.”
Two things drove the increase in fees, a court case that clarified the gift clause of the Arizona Constitution and the need to recover costs due to increased prices.
Every event from a family reunion to a concert uses town resources, said Arntz.
“All those things cost less in 2009. When we did a cost recovery analysis, we saw the fees increase,” he said.
To give an example, Arntz used Rumsey Park’s ramada 5. The ramada can host more than 100 people and offers seating at picnic tables with benches.
“Under the previous schedule, six hours cost $52. Our new fee schedule went to $100. That was based on staff’s cost to clean up and maintain the ramada,” he said.
Arntz said the town followed the law when it published its intent to raise fees for 60 days on its website, provided a copy of the new fee schedule to the clerk for anyone to read and announced the date, time and place 15 days prior of the council meeting the fees were discussed and approved.
In addition, the Parks and Recreation Department sent emails to 24 event organizers in June about the upcoming increase in fees, but the fishing tournament ran out of time to pay for the fees, said Arntz.
In the past, the town did not charge events that used the lake. With the new fee structure, the town added a $150 per four-hour minimum fee to the schedule. Since the fishing tournament ran for eight hours, the town charged organizers $300. If the event went over eight hours, organizers would pay an additional $35 per hour.
The rental fee came with a $200 refundable deposit in case something was damaged and needed repair.
In a letter to organizers, former Parks and Recreation Director Courtney Spawn explained a recent court decision regarding the gift clause in the Arizona Constitution changed how the town handled events.
“The Town of Payson does not have the ability to contribute public funds in the form of donations, in-kind contributions, fee waivers, or fee subsidies to events,” Spawn wrote.
Due to the court case, towns could be held in violation of the law if they gave rodeos, softball or fishing tournaments favorable treatment not charging fees, while other organizations have to pay fees.
Arntz explained the situation put town staff in a difficult position choosing which nonprofit to subsidize and which to not.
“It puts us in a … position of picking winners and losers,” he said.
In the end, it comes down to dollars and cents.
Arntz explained, “The town is trying to get a cost recovery, so those events aren’t taking away from our parks being maintained.”
In his report to the council at the July 8 meeting, Arntz told the council most of the fee changes were in the engineering, streets and parks and recreation fees. The council voted to approve the new schedule at that meeting. It went into effect on Aug. 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!