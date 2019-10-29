Horses at Starbucks Myndi Brogdon Kelsy Brogdon Holly Pedalino

Horses at Starbucks with trainer, Myndi Brogdon (center) and owners Holly Pedalino (left) and Kelsy Brogdon (right).

 Michele Nelson/Roundup

On a bright October morning recently, customers at the Starbucks drive-thru snapped photos of horses taking their riders through to get a cup of coffee.

“This is desensitizing training, making it safer for horse and rider in unusual situations,” said trainer Myndi Brogdon.

Along with Holly Pedalino and Kelsey Brogdon, the trio not only wandered through the Starbucks drive-thru, they “ventured into Tractor Supply.”

