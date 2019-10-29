On a bright October morning recently, customers at the Starbucks drive-thru snapped photos of horses taking their riders through to get a cup of coffee.
“This is desensitizing training, making it safer for horse and rider in unusual situations,” said trainer Myndi Brogdon.
Along with Holly Pedalino and Kelsey Brogdon, the trio not only wandered through the Starbucks drive-thru, they “ventured into Tractor Supply.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!