The Payson Airport had a busy summer and could soon see improvements funded by federal grants.
The summer storms created quite a mess.
Armed with a new John Deere tractor, airport operations manager John Adolf kept the runways and roads clear of storm debris and animal havoc, wrote staff in the Aug. 11 town manager’s report.
Yep, a family of javelina moved into the airport, along with “the occasional coyote that digs under the airport’s perimeter fence,” wrote staff, so Adolf partnered with Arizona Game and Fish to keep the critters out.
“John tracked the animals every morning and filled in the holes that he found under the fence with a rock,” wrote staff. “After several weeks, he was able to keep the javelina off the airport.”
The airport continues to research “new and innovative airport wildlife management solutions to ensure a safe airport.”
The airport updated its automated weather observation system this summer, mostly because its barometric sensor broke. It’s fixed now. The only problem that remains is the fact that the AWOS does not record rain or snowfall.
Of course, that’s what Valley TV news stations need.
“When it snows, the Valley TV stations call the airport staff for snowfall accumulations,” wrote staff.
To find out current weather conditions, including temperature and wind direction, call the AWOS at 928-472-4260.
While Rim Country bathed in monsoon weather, other areas had wildfires. The Payson Airport served as a stop off point for two wildfire fighting helicopters as they transitioned to other places with active fires.
“Even though Payson and the Tonto National Forest were lucky this year to not have any major forest fires, it is always reassuring to know that the Payson Airport is here to support wildfire aviation should the need arise,” wrote staff.
But that’s not all the airport hosted this summer. On Aug. 20, the Young Eagles free flight program to get kids interested in exploring aviation proved an overwhelming success.
Volunteers from the Experimental Aircraft Association with six planes flew 54 kids, ages 8 to 17, on flights around Rim Country.
“The original target was 30 kids!” wrote airport staff. “There is a huge pent-up demand for this and with unlimited resources, it could easily have been 90-100 flights.”
The public will again be invited to the airport on Oct. 22, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the Payson Aero Fair. Admission is free. There will be food trucks, aircraft displays, simulators and more.
The Payson Town Council learned the Payson Airport qualifies for the National Plan of Integrated Airport Systems list.
“When it is put into that category ... they are eligible for federal grants,” said Matt Quick, a consultant for the Town of Payson on the airport. “Their focus is on the taxiway and to make sure the system can handle its traffic.”
He made a presentation to the council on Aug. 25 to inform the council his company will develop “a future road map to the development of the airport.”
“A master plan is a 20-year planning document,” said Quick. “It’s time the airport looks at that.”
Vice Mayor Chris Higgins agreed its time the town look at what the airport can do for the community.
“I know we’ve been told by our airport commission members and residents that the airport has been neglected (and) there is a lot of revenue generation at the airport,” he said. “Hopefully we can move forward and that the funds will be there.”
