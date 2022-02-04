I began this four-part column by saying how lucky I am to have traveled to exotic foreign lands, where I saw many things I never dreamt I would see when I was young. How lucky I was, for example, on my very first overseas tour to Iceland in 1952, where from a Navy sub-chasing aircraft I had a close aerial view of Mount Hekla, Iceland’s most active volcano. Even though it had stopped erupting at that moment, its vast, still smoking shape, spread across the land was an awe-inspiring sight for a young man of 20. And the opportunity a few weeks later to climb a snow covered mountain near a beautiful ski resort and take pictures of the North Sea lying 30 miles away across the frozen, snow covered terrain is also something I will also never forget.
Nor will I ever forget the sight of Mount Everest standing higher than the altitude of our high flying aircraft as we flew into Pakistan from India just seven years later, or the sight of snow-capped Mount Fuji in Japan reflected in the waters of a lush rice paddy, or the day I saw the five golden domes of Saint Elizabeth’s Russian Orthodox Church shining in the sun atop a tall hill in Wiesbaden, Germany. A funicular railway took me way up there, where I saw the beautiful tomb of Grand Duchess Elizabeth Mikhailovna, who died in giving birth to her first baby — along with the child — after just one year of marriage, and was buried in the church which her husband, Duke Adolf of Nassau, built to commemorate his beloved wife.
There is nothing to compare with the feeling that filled me as I stood viewing that magnificent church, thinking of the love that had filled the heart of a man for a woman. Like the Taj Mahal in India, the sight of a giant edifice like that, instead of making you feel small, swells the heart within you, allowing it to include all men and all women, regardless of who or where they may be, and filling you with a sense of the fundamental oneness of all humankind.
It is one of the rewards that comes from travel, that feeling of kinship with all races, colors, and creeds. It transcends national boundaries and differences of any kind, showing us that it isn’t the differences among us which are important, but the all too human attributes we share.
Travel can do other things too. For one thing, it can help us understand our natural brotherhood with all living things. A close up view of the lives of animals that we might never otherwise have seen can sometimes present a sweeping contrast with the comparative ease of our lives, something which cannot fail but make us think.
Consider my thoughts as I watched in dismay as the tiny, newly hatched sea turtles I spoke of last week struggled to make it across a wide beach to their home in the sea, while seagulls swarming above them, and dog packs on the ground, raced after them, intent on turning them from living, breathing, feeling newborns into mere food before they even had a chance to see a single sunrise and sunset.
It helped me to understand that while our intelligence soars above that of other creatures with which we share this planet, nature cries out to us to recognize that with our greater intelligence comes the responsibility to remember — within reason, of course — that we are charged with the guardianship of this very special planet, this Earth, our home — and theirs.
Amen!
