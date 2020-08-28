Now that I’m 188 years old (just kidding) I have a tendency to forget some things; but there are some things, I can tell you, that none of us ever forget. Which things? The ones that came as such a shock that they were immediately imprinted on our brains, never to be forgotten.
The Chinese have a special curse: “May you lead an interesting life.” They got it exactly right. Read on.
I don’t remember much about 1938 on Staten Island. I was 6 years old, and the only thing I remember about it is just one heart-stopping morning.
Mom had walked me to school when I was in kindergarten, but when I entered the first grade she judged that I was old enough to make my way to Public School 16. She was right too; there were about a dozen kids in our neighborhood that went to good old PS16; so it wasn’t as though I was alone each morning.
However, one morning during the fourth week of first grade I stepped outside and none of the usual gang was in sight. That worried me! Mom had hurried me along a little that morning; and so when I saw an empty street I was worried I was late for school.
Off I zipped, not wanting to have the teacher yell at me the way she had yelled at one of the other kids who came in late. To make matters worse, all I saw as I hurried along were streets with no kids on them.
“Oh, boy!” I told myself. “I’m in big trouble!”
Man! Did I cover ground! My two little legs really moved; but as I neared the school and saw an empty playground with its 12-foot-tall locked gates locked, where there was usually a mob of kids having fun before the school doors opened, I redoubled my speed toward the wide brownstone stairs leading up to the large front doors of the “old building,” whose third floor held my classroom.
However, when I reached the top of those stairs a big old sixth grade girl standing there reached out and grabbed me. “You can’t go in!” she told me, frowning. “You need a note or teacher’s permission!”
Well, I hadn’t had much practice lying, but I improvised as well as I could, “I have teacher’s permission.”
“OK,” she said, letting me haul open the tall door and squeeze inside, where I instantly put it in high gear, buzzed up the spiral stairs, and stopped dead as I peeked into my classroom.
What a shock! My heart nearly stopped as I saw that it — and all the rest of the rooms — were empty!
“You’re not late, you bonehead!” I told myself, half paralyzed with fear. “You’re early!”
All kinds of thoughts went through my head as I realized that I had lied my way into the school, and the only way back out of it was past the big old sixth grade girl I had lied to. Plus which, any teacher I happened to run into inside was going to yell her head off at me if she saw me.
Half dead with worry, I began to explore. It took me many long panicky minutes as I ran through unknown hallways, and up and down stairwells that echoed with the sound of my shoes. And when I finally managed to escape into the schoolyard I found myself locked inside those huge gates.
You should have seen what I looked like after I squirmed under those gates!
Next week, more happy adventures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!