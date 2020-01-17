The days are short.
The leaves are gone.
The temperature dropped.
It’s the season of the blues — or seasonal affective disorder (SAD), if you want to be technical.
A friend offered a maybe nutty solution.
“Meditate with a tree. Resonate with its energy. You’ll be surprised,” she said.
Huh.
Mediate.
With a tree ...
Would that work?
I’ve dabbled with meditation — yoga, chanting — even Tibetan bowls. But I always seemed to wander off. Short attention span, I guess. Deadlines. Recalls. Mortgage payments. Who’s got time to meditate, especially with a tree?
Then again, what the heck: At least we have lots of trees willing to take part in the experiment.
I live on the banks of the East Verde — graced by sycamore, walnut, ash and willow — not to mention ponderosas, junipers, cedars and pinyons. And I’m already kind of in love with this gigantic cottonwood tree outside my bedroom window. Just this morning, I woke up in the dark worried about work — and watched dawn spread through its naked branches.
Every year, I watch it unfurl in spring, shimmer through the summer, blaze in the fall then implore the sky with bare limbs all winter long.
It’s steady, strong and seemingly always in a good mood, come snow or monsoon and everything in between.
So I spread a blanket on the dry leaves and settled in to meditate on that happy energy.
But how do you connect with a tree?
Turns out, meditation comes in several flavors — including “focused” and “open monitoring.”
This immediately stressed me out. How do I choose?
Well, Buddhist monks use focused meditation to concentrate on a chosen object. They then monitor their focus to brush away stray thoughts.
This helps the practitioner recognize distractions and stay focused.
Researchers from the Wharton School found focused meditation helps people make smarter choices “by considering the information available in the present moment, while ignoring some of the other concerns that typically exacerbate,” bad decisions.
Ah. Bad decisions. My specialty. I eat too much chocolate in the winter to cope with seasonal affective disorder — which works up to the point I step on the scale.
As an alternative to “focused” meditation, we have open monitoring meditation. This challenges the practitioner to let the attention drift, without reacting to whatever comes up.
Researchers at Leiden University found that after open monitoring meditation “participants performed better in divergent thinking, and generated more new ideas than previously.”
So what’s the goal: Less stress or more creativity?
Do I have other options?
My mind darted, from one study to another — skimmed to prepare for my union with the cottonwood.
Scientists have documented many benefits from meditation: improved mood, changes in DNA, reduced stress and inflammation, increased focus, even greater creativity — in as little as 15 minutes.
I checked my watch. I’d been out for five minutes. Seemed like an hour.
Does that mean it’s working?
Or that I’m hopeless?
Little stress bubbles started bubbling.
I turned my face to the branches.
They swayed gently in the wind.
A wave of calm washed over me.
I sighed.
The wind sighed.
The dry leaves laughed.
Hey. This might actually work.
