Current drought conditions in central Arizona caused Tonto National Forest officials to begin Stage 1 fire restrictions today, May 14, beginning at 8 a.m.
Officials hope by doing so they can reduce the number of preventable, human-caused wildfires.
The Town of Payson is following suit and starting fire restrictions within town limits as well.
Restrictions will remain in effect until forest officials determine that conditions have changed sufficiently to reduce the risk of human-caused wildfires.
During Stage 1 restrictions, the following is prohibited within the Tonto and in town:
• Igniting, building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire, or stove fire, including charcoal and briquettes, outside a fire structure that is provided by the Forest Service within a designated area. A designated area is defined as developed recreation sites such as campground or picnic area that is maintained and administered by the Forest Service.
• Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three (3) feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of any flammable material.
• Discharging a firearm, air rifle, or gas gun. This means recreational target shooting is prohibited. However, persons engaged in legal hunting activities pursuant to state, federal, or tribal laws and regulations are allowed to discharge a firearm while taking wildlife.
Fireworks and explosives are prohibited year-round on National Forest System lands.
The May 8 start of the Maverick Fire on the Mesa Ranger District is one of six human-caused wildfire starts on the Tonto already this month, according to Taiga Rohrer, Tonto National Forest fire management officer.
“With extreme drought, ‘Very High’ to ‘Extreme Fire Danger,’ no rain forecasted in the near future and rising temperatures, we’re anticipating an active wildfire season. These fire restrictions will protect human life, property and our natural resources.”
Exemptions include:
• Persons using a device solely fueled by liquid petroleum or LPG fuels that can be turned on and off. Such devices can only be used in an area that is barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within 3 feet of the device.
• Any federal, state, local officer, or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force performing an official duty.
• Persons with a written Forest Service authorization specifically exempting them from the effect of this order.
• Persons engaged in legal hunting activity under state, federal, or tribal laws and regulations may discharge a firearm while taking wildlife.
In town, you can still use a charcoal or wood-fired grill for barbecue cooking.
The town has suspended all burn permits. The fire department suggests bringing brush to the local brush pits for disposal.
The Tonto Natural Bridge is also under Stage 1 restrictions as well as the Apache-Sitgreaves, Coconino, Kaibab and Prescott national forests.
Violation of these fire restrictions is punishable by a fine of up to $5,000 and imprisonment for up to six months.
For more information regarding the fire restrictions closure order and map, see the “Alerts & Warnings” section on the Tonto home page at www.fs.usda.gov/tonto.
The public can get current state and federal fire restrictions information across Arizona on the Arizona Interagency Wildfire Prevention and Information website.
Visit Inciweb for information on current fires burning in Arizona.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!