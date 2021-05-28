A single vehicle rollover crash at 5:33 p.m., Sunday, May 23 on State Route 260 closed the road in both directions near Heber-Overgaard.
The Arizona Department of Transportation sent an alert about the closure shortly after 6 p.m. A little more than two hours later the road was open.
The accident was at milepost 300, ADOT said.
ADOT characterized the crash as serious. Further information from the Arizona Department of Public Safety said the crash resulted in three of the five occupants of the vehicle receiving critical injuries. The three were flown to Flagstaff Medical Center where they were admitted for treatment. The other two occupants were treated and released from a local area hospital. The roadway was closed for just over an hour to accommodate emergency response vehicles. An investigation continues regarding the cause of the crash.
