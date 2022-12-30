A family outing at a Mogollon Rim lake ended in tragedy this week.
Three people died at Woods Canyon Lake Monday when they fell through the ice while reportedly taking a family photo.
A diver pulled the bodies of Narayana Muddana, 49, and Gokul Mediseti, 47, from the water Tuesday and rescue personnel recovered Haritha Muddana, age unknown, Monday.
About 3:30 p.m. Monday, dispatchers got a call that three people had fallen through the ice, two males and one female.
Cell service was spotty so details were limited.
The road to the lake is closed this time of year, but the family had reportedly driven in two vehicles some of the way and parked at a locked gate, according to Sgt. Cole LaBonte with the Gila County Sheriff’s Office, who coordinated GCSO sending dive gear and teams to the scene.
When crews arrived, they learned a couple had walked out on the ice, reached the boat dock and then walked further out onto the ice. They were roughly 25 yards from the shore when they fell into the water, according to a press release from the Forest Lakes Fire District.
When they did not surface, another male in the group attempted to rescue them, but drowned as well.
“The wife of the male (who attempted to rescue the couple) and two female children entered the lake to rescue and barely made it out,” according to Forest Lakes Fire.
The surface water temperature was 31 degrees.
Two rescuers cut a lock from the boat storage facility and loaded a small metal boat into the back of a pickup truck and drove it back to the shoreline.
“Deputy McKeever and on-duty crew member Anna Dales made their way to the area by breaking ice that was approximately 4 to 6 inches thick,” Forest Lakes Fire wrote. “It took them 30 minutes to travel the 25 yards.”
The woman’s body surfaced and crews pulled it back to shore where they attempted to revive her, but she had died.
Crews transported the surviving two daughters of the couple that had died as well as the wife and daughter of the man who had died along with two other adults and a juvenile to the Forest Lakes Fire Station for care “as the keys to both vehicles were in the pockets of the two who had drowned.”
On Tuesday, crews returned to recover the two males. Gila County Sheriff’s Office Det. Andy Marchesseault put on a dive suit and entered the water, locating the men’s bodies roughly five feet from the hole into which they’d fallen, LaBonte said. He was in the water for a total of 25 minutes.
The three victims lived in Chandler and are originally from India.
The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office thanked the Forest Lakes Fire District, Gila County Sheriff’s Office dive units with cold water gear, the Department of Public Safety Air Rescue with a cold-water diver, Tonto Rim Search and Rescue, and Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue for their assistance.
