A beloved school secretary.
The feisty and loving adopted daughter of a longtime Rim Country family.
A teenager gifted in sports.
Three lives with deep roots to the community came to a tragic intersection Friday on the twisted two-lane road between Payson and Pine — prompting an outpouring of grief on social media. Georgia Burnside and Tish and Aden Morris died in a multi-vehicle accident around 8:30 p.m. Friday, April 16 on State Route 87 just north of the East Verde Estates turnoff.
“Three people died on that road between Payson and Pine last night and the town is crushed,” said Kathy Norton Coassolo Lovetro, who monitors a community Facebook page. “They were local citizens of our sweet town, and now they are dead. Where am I going with this, hell, I don’t know. I just feel so bad for the families and friends who are suffering and for the fact that in a heartbeat, lives can end, and lives can change.”
Stories about the three from friends and family provide a glimpse into the deeply felt loss.
Seems like everyone had a connection with Georgia Burnside.
For a decade, parents called her about their children’s absences from school and every student trooped by her desk, as Burnside served as the attendance secretary and gatekeeper at Payson High School.
“She worked for PUSD for many years and intimately touched the lives of many coworkers, families, parents and students. She was and will forever be a woman with a kind, sincere, warm, humorous heart who will be missed by many,” said PUSD Superintendent Linda Gibson.
“She was the kind of employee you wish was like that everywhere,” said Barbara Underwood, a school board member for more than a decade. “She always made people feel special. Made you feel special. The students really felt that.”
Leah Johnson, a PUSD teacher and close friend of Burnside, echoed Underwood’s sentiments.
“Georgia was the kind of soul that reached everyone. I don’t know how she did it, but she truly touched every life she came in contact with. Nobody could know Georgia without feeling loved and cared about. She lived her life to the fullest,” she said.
But it was the students Burnside had a special connection with, said 2017 PHS graduate Lindsey Wala.
“I once had a conversation about how nice she is to students and she told me that she always wanted to be on the students’ side, because she knew at that age it always felt like the adults and the world were against us,” said Wala.
Davin Lozano, a 2015 PHS graduate, credits Burnside with getting him through high school despite him oversleeping too many times.
“You would always give me that look and acted surprised,” wrote Lozano on his Facebook page. “Instead of being angry or disappointed, you were always just concerned.”
After listening to his excuse, Burnside would send Lozano to his first period math class with a note that said a flat tire made him late.
“I’m sure David Meidinger knew it was a load of crap. What kid gets 47 flat tires?” Lozano said.
Ilyas Sekendari credited Burnside for believing in him.
“Throughout my high school years, she would make small talk with us kids. She was like our mom at school. A lot of us referred to her as Mama Burnside,” he said. “She was always encouraging us to do the best that we can. When times got tough, she was the cheerleader in the background.”
And her support didn’t end once a student left school. Sekendari remembers seeing her around town after he graduated.
“She would stop in her tracks and make sure we had what we needed,” he said.
If she saw a tough post on social media, she would send a message that “hoped that everything got better.”
Burnside left the district after her only child, Nikko, graduated in 2018. She then operated a housecleaning business.
Heather Stage’s mother hired her to help.
“They thought of her as family,” said Stage. “The last time I saw her, she was cleaning at my mom’s and I took a birthday cake to my mom and asked her if she wanted a slice ... she said no, that she was trying to lose weight. She was perfect. I wish she would have taken a slice.”
Mother and son
Tish Morris was a respiratory therapist who spent the past year working with COVID patients. She adored her 15-year-old son Aden and the newfound love of her life, along with her extended family with a presence in Rim Country for the last 50 years.
Her brother, Todd Hamblen, is a longtime Pine resident and the manager at Chapman Auto. As a parent of PHS graduates, he knew Burnside.
“My son and my daughter have relationships with Georgia. It is devastating,” he said as he sat in his brother-in-law’s house in Queen Creek.
Hamblen called Tish “the rock star” of the family.
“She’s been my sister since that first day,” said Hamblen.
Tish came to Hamblen’s family at the age of 12. His father, a retired judge “who was very involved in foster care and adoption” took her into the “big, mixed, blended family.”
She was kind and devoted and always willing to help, but her life got off to a challenging start when she found herself a single mother, raising her son Aden on her own, he said.
Five years ago, she met Tony Morris at a dirt track race in Queen Creek. Aden loved dirt track racing and Tony loved it too. So, he hit it off with Tish and Aden right away.
“She was a little sassy, to say the least. It was what attracted me to her,” he said. “She was all about her boy.”
Hamblen said Aden was a rising football star as a quarterback for Queen Creek High School and a “hell of a race car driver.”
Tish and Aden were on their way to Pine from Queen Creek to spend the weekend with Hamblen’s dad, Clayton “Bud” Hamblen, as her brother and husband were both out of town for the weekend on race business.
During Tish’s years as a single mother, Bud took on the role of father and grandfather and made sure they had what they needed.
Tish loved the outdoors, said Tony, and made her way to Rim Country as often as she could.
“Tish and Aden were a part of Pine even though they lived down there,” said Todd.
Tony spoke of Tish’s heart of gold. She showed up to lend a cheerful helping hand anytime she learned someone was in need — whether to make a meal or put up the hay.
Tony said she loved her family, the beach, the wilderness and the racetrack.
As a respiratory therapist, she helped those suffering from COVID.
“She never stopped,” said Tony. “My heart hurt(s) like never before ... my other half is gone.”
“Our deepest condolences to the Burnside and Morris families whom lost their loved ones in last night’s horrific accident here in Payson,” posted Back to Basics staff on their Facebook page. “Tonight, hold your babies a little closer, call your parents, friends and loved ones just to tell them they are on your mind. Tomorrow is never promised, so love for today.”
