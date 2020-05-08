How can you not love a title like “Big Trouble in Little China?” This energetic, amazing mishmash of black magic, tong gangsters, and kung fu will leave you gasping. You will say things like “I can’t believe they did that!” Like many low budget but entertaining films we can’t spend too much time picking at the plot, there just isn’t any point. From the moment that we see three Chinese wizards drift down into a back alley in San Francisco’s Chinatown, we abandon all attempts at matching the movie action with reality.
But man, it is fun to watch.
Kurt Russell plays the lead trucker, Jack Burton, with Kim Cattrall as Gracie Law, a lawyer. Russell plays the truck driving man with the swagger of John Wayne minus the ability to get it done.
James Hong plays the evil guy. Hong is now 91 years young and still working.
We see martial artist and stunt man Al Leong in the kung fu scenes. Directed by John Carpenter. Recommend. Three stars.
“Hell Comes to Frogtown” hops at us from 1988. Alas, the title is the best part of the film. Wrestler Roddy Piper plays Sam Hell in this post-nuclear apocalypse low-budget film. Few humans have maintained their fertility, Sam is one of them. Med Tech forces Sam to enter the territory of mutant frog creatures to rescue a bevy of youthful women. Sandahl Bergman plays the medical officer that manages Sam (via explosive underwear-ouch). Bergman won a Saturn Award (science fiction) for “Conan the Barbarian” and a Razzie for “Red Sonja.”
Those of us who do not expect or desire much from our entertainment will enjoy this one. Piper also starred in “They Live,” a much more interesting movie released the same year. Martial artist, stunt man Al Leong played in that better movie.
It seems unbelievable, but the film spawned two sequels. One frog.
“Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure” is excellent. Not that it makes a lot of sense, what with the time travel machine disguised as a phone booth and all, but never mind. Bill and Ted are best friends, high school boys, vapid, clueless in all areas, and just chock-full of good intentions and uncontrollable energy. They might be too dumb to be frightened by their close calls.
The boys scramble to pass their senior year history class. Time traveler comic George Carlin helps the boys by taking them into history and bringing major figures back to San Dimas High for the final assembly. You get an idea of the boys’ grasp on historical events when they call Joan of Arc “Miss Of Arc.”
Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves play Bill and Ted. Both have continuing careers.
Fun fact: In the film, only in California could this happen, Bill has a beautiful stepmother named Missy, who graduated only two years ahead of him. This is played by Amy Stock-Poynton, now a Ph.D. and college professor. Who knew?
Genghis Khan is played by martial artist and stunt man Al Leong. He doesn’t speak.
Must see. Three sawblades.
