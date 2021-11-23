The Payson Police Department has bravely committed to sacrifice their clean-shaven appearance to help a local family struggling with cancer.
In years past, this sacrifice has alarmed some residents, as Officer Justin Deaton found.
In 2015, the first year of No Shave November, he and his partner got “pretty hairy.”
They went out on an alarm call near the end of the month. After securing the property, the two realized the owner, an elderly lady, was in the house. They knocked on the door to reassure her why they were there.
“She answers the door ... the shock on her face ... and says, ‘I’ve never seen cops with beards,’” he said.
Mostly, that’s a rare reaction as the community enjoys watching the officers let loose for a good cause.
This is the seventh year the department has participated in the nationwide No Shave November fundraising event. Locally, officers have raised thousands to help families with the unforeseen costs associated with battling cancer.
No Shave November started nationally in 2009 when law enforcement departments decided to “forego shaving and grooming in order to evoke conversation and raise cancer awareness.”
In 2015 Deaton, a Payson local, launched the event when he found out a family friend struggled with cancer.
“We watched him battle it twice and we wondered how much he could take,” said Deaton. “I thought, ‘What can I do to make a difference?’”
Over the years, the department’s decision to support the No Shave November has helped the following families:
In 2015, Mike Henderson received $4,770 to help with cancer that flared up after years in remission.
In 2016, the PPD donated $5,400 to help Don McDaniel with his chemotherapy and radiation treatments to fight oral cancer.
In 2018, the department donated $9,606 to a young man named Westyn Wilson.
In 2019, John “Chris” Coatney received support. He was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in December 2011 and battled cancer for two years then went into remission. The cancer returned in November 2016.
Gus Phillips received a $4,600 donation in 2020 to help with costs after he was diagnosed with colon cancer that then spread to his liver and lungs.
This year the department will help Art Decker who struggles with throat cancer.
“So far this year the fundraiser is going well. We have raised over $2,700 (as of writing this),” said Officer Nick Bogatko. “Many local businesses have provided a check to help with this event, as well as cash donations and gift cards. The fundraiser will end on Dec 1, 2021 (so get those donations in) and we hope to have all the funds collected shortly after that date.”
To vote for the best beard, put a cash donation in an envelope and take it to the Payson Police Department with the officer’s name written on the envelope. Donate and vote as often as you like through Dec. 1. Send check donations to the Payson Police Department, 303 N. Beeline Highway, Payson, AZ 85541. Make checks out to the Payson Police Department, but put the officer’s name and No Shave November in the memo line.
The officer with the highest support will be recognized by the department.
To help folks decide on their favorite beard, officers courageously face the camera each week to show off their whiskers, including Chief Ron Tischer. In fact, Tischer has a fan club on the department’s Facebook page.
This year, Officer Nick Bogatko heads up the effort.
For more information, call the police department at 928-474-5177 and ask for Officer Bogatko or Janet Lytle.
