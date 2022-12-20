Jerry Nicholls, timber contracting officer (trainee) for the Tonto National Forest forestry department, studied a patch of trees through a No. 10BAF (Basal Area Factor) prism — counting on how the prism bends the light to determine how much basal area was present to then remove the prescribed amount.
Basal Area is a common way for foresters to describe tree stand density.
“If there are 12 trees ‘in’ (10 square feet per acre),” said Nicholls, “using a 10BAF (prism), the stand at that particular plot would represent 120 square feet per acre.”
If the silviculturalist, the lead scientist on tree ecology, will require four out of the 12 trees in that stand to be cut.
“Most likely choosing to cut the smaller, less healthy trees out of the bunch and leaving eight of the better trees,” said Nicholls.
This process is called horizontal point sampling and foresters use the prism and calculations to determine the number of trees to be removed, based on the silviculturalist prescription.
That prescription “could favor leaving larger healthier trees, (or have) a preference on species, such as ponderosa pine versus Douglas fir, for their health, or a preference” for a certain size of tree because that is missing from the mix of tree sizes.
“Yep, this will help to determine which trees to keep and which to mark depending on the density we leave,” said Nicholls squinting through the thumb-size square of glass.
He explained that the Basal Area Factor will change based on the prism size a forester picks, either a five, eight, or 10.
The prism is sloped to one side. The way it reflects and bends light helps the foresters to decide if tree trunks are large enough to occupy the square feet determined by the prism.
The thinning inside the Ponderosa Campground calls for 70 basal area. So, when Nicholls and his team see 15 trees in a stand together, they use the prism to remove eight of those trees to leave seven in the prescribed square footage.
“Those we leave, we don’t mark in this project,” said Nicholls.
Some projects have the safety of campers as the primary goal. Others seek to thin the forest around a community. Still others seek to restore a watershed.
The world of a U.S. Forest Service forester seems to get more complicated every day — with the health of the forest and the survival of towns like Payson hanging in the balance. And that requires using the most recent technical and professional standards to assess forest conditions. The local silviculturalist will visit the site and will then effectively determine which trees stay and which trees go to reduce wildfire risk and improve forest health, or whatever the specific goal or objective is determined for the project.
If he does his job right — low-intensity ground fire can eventually once again play its historic role. If he doesn’t — the remains of the timber industry die off and Payson and other forested communities eventually meet the fate of Paradise, Calif., which burned to the ground — killing 85 people as they fled a megafire.
The job is fraught with shifting budgets, political deadlocks, bureaucratic tangles and public confusion, fear, and misinformation.
But foresters only play a certain role. They work closely with industry — since the Forest Service can’t afford to save the forest without nurturing a small-tree timber industry that can do the work. The Forest Service simply can’t do it alone, unless Congress comes up with additional billions of dollars.
In effect, the Forest Service now must fix a century of miscalculation. Big-tree logging and grazing in the past 100 years have converted a fire-adapted, old growth forest into a dangerous tinderbox. Tree densities across millions of acres of ponderosa pine forests have increased from 50 per acre to 1,000 per acre.
Now that wildfires have started destroying whole towns, the economic benefits of thinning the forest have come to light.
“We now calculate the value of a thinned, fire-adapted acre of forest,” said Nicholls.
That cleared acre of forest controls the intensity of a fire because mid-level ladder fuels aren’t available to carry the fire into the high ponderosa branches to create a crown fire. Crown fires throw embers for miles and spark other crown fires. The pillars of flame suck in air, creating a vortex of flame. When that vortex collapses, it can blast fire out in every direction.
Industry and the Forest Service have
symbiotic relationshipThe Forest Service does not have the resources to get the nation’s millions of acres of forest under control. In northern Arizona alone, some 6 million acres of ponderosa pine forests are now lethally vulnerable to crown fires.
Nicholls and fellow foresters, Dan Hartman, timber management specialist, and Andrew Henning, timber sale administrator for the Tonto National Forest, came out to the Little Nolan mitigation project near Christopher Creek to talk about the complicated world of playing master gardener to millions of acres in the largest ponderosa forest in the world.
“You get a neck crick when you correctly mark trees all day long,” said Nicholls.
Foresters have learned to look up for snags or ponderosas split in two. Those can fall on a tent or vehicle and cause significant damage.
Hartman and Henning agreed.
“We’re now proactive,” said Hartman.
Foresters get involved with a forest restoration project when there’s a possibility the timber will generate economic activity.
“The silviculturalist decides what we will cut and we decide how,” said Nicholls. “If there is value here, we will talk about the trees.”
There are two main mills in the Show Low area, two in the Phoenix area, and a mill in Flagstaff that have an interest in Rim Country timber, said Nicholls. Where the timber goes, will be determined by which purchaser wins the bid and what mills the purchaser may have a relationship with, and also depends on the location, complexity, cost, and type of timber available.
That’s Nicholls’ and the other foresters’ job. Make sure industry knows the parameters of the job and what they will get for a product.
Nicholls said every person who marks trees has a different style.
“Some will be conservative, others are more aggressive with the number of trees they mark,” he said.
At some point, foresters just have to get the job done, but that’s a painfully slow process. It starts with the Forest Service silviculturalist, the scientist who prioritizes thinning projects, determining the thinning priority area and the silvicultural prescription. Then the silviculturalist must consult with water/hydrologists, soil, fuels, land management, botany, heritage, environmental, and endangered species experts from various departments and agencies before any thinning can begin.
Studies suggest that returning to a healthy forest not subject to the current plague of megafires requires eliminating the current, unnaturally dense understory with a combination of thinning, controlled burns, and natural fire. Historically, low intensity fires during the monsoon burn up the seedlings and bushes that now cover the forest floor.
That used to be the norm when the early ranching settlers used to brag they could ride a horse at a gallop through the Arizona forests.
Not so now.
Only a massive thinning effort followed by the return of low-intensity fires can restore the forest — and save the communities now nestled in among the tree thickets.
And that’s where Nicholls and his crew play a role.
The Four Forest
Restoration InitiativeAfter the Tonto National Forest leadership identifies a restoration project, Nicholls and his team jump into action by studying the situation on the ground.
“We don’t know until we see it,” said Nicholls.
In the case of the Little Nolan mitigation project, close to 200 acres will be thinned by a logging company — including 40 acres in and around the Ponderosa Campground. This poses its own set of difficulties.
The foresters ask questions such as, are there roads to the project? Is it in a steep canyon? Are there watersheds or endangered species that need protecting? What is the object of the job? Safety? Wildfire mitigation? Watershed restoration?
“Industry will sometimes call to see what we have on deck,” said Nicholls.
And that is where the Four Forest Restoration Initiative, or 4FRI plays a role.
Years ago, government, industry, environmentalists, and the Forest Service sat down at the table to address forest health in the Southwest.
4FRI originally sought to thin 50,000 acres per year. In the last decade the average has been more like 5,000 acres a year.
This year the Forest Service finally gave up on trying to find a single giant logging company that would build power plants, or factories to turn biomass into jet fuel. Now, 4FRI officials say they’ll award contracts to many different companies — and provide taxpayer subsidies to cope with unprofitable biomass when necessary.
It’s still an evolving effort, said Nicholls.
4FRI has a website for the Forest Service to enter information about forest projects. Industry leaders, such as Tri-Star from Show Low or Novopower, which operates a biomass burning power plant in Snowflake, will see if a job looks viable to bid.
So far, things haven’t been economically viable without subsidies.
The recent infrastructure funding bills have provided a flush of money to mitigate forests in the Southwest. 4FRI managers say they will finally hit the 50,000-acre goal in the next year.
That should mean the northern Tonto will see fewer trees around communities.
Every year, communities like Payson will play Russian roulette with each wildfire season and Nicholls will peer through his prism into the future of the forest — desperately trying to determine which trees must go — and which ones should stay.
