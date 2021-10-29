With the colder weather and the cooler water temperatures that the fall brings, I head up to Woods Canyon and Willow Springs lakes. I look forward to fishing for the tiger and rainbow trout that cruise the shoreline as they move from the depths of the lakes where they have been found for most of the summer, to within easy fly casting distance from shore. I have caught many trout on both lakes in the fall, less than 15 feet from the bank.
Fall fishing in Rim Country can be challenging, as the weather can be somewhat unpredictable. I often make several trips to Woods Canyon Lake and Willow Springs Lake in the fall until ice-up occurs on the lakes or the roads are closed. I generally wait for the first good cold snap that hopefully signals the fish to move to the shallower water.
The trout are usually very cooperative at this time of the year, but sometimes rather selective in what they want, so be ready to change flies until you find what is working best that day.
I enjoy catching them with a variety of flies. I generally fish below the surface when I fly fish, but when I see trout rising within easy casting distance, I quickly tie on a dry fly. Sometimes the trout will seem to cruise parallel to shore. When that happens, you have to anticipate where they will probably rise next, and time your fly placement to that location. Other times, a fish stays put in an area and you can just cast to that spot.
I use a variety of flies and sizes depending on the preference of the fish. Stimulators in size 10 are generally as big as I go, but small dries in the 18 or 20 range also are effective.
If dry flies aren’t working, or the wind has created too much of a chop on the water, then a weighted wooly bugger is a great fly to try. Green, brown, black, or white all work at different times. My favorite approach is to cast out as far as I can, and let it sink for at least three to five feet before stripping it in. Be prepared for a trout to hit it while it is sinking too. Once it gets down to the desired depth, I then make foot-long strips with a pause of a few seconds between each strip.
A third rig that is effective is a bead-head or a midge about four or five feet under an indicator. When there is a little chop on the water, this moves the fly around tantalizingly. Be sure to also make casts parallel to the shore, especially near the drop-off, as these fall trout will swim much closer to the bank than during the summer.
I like to wear hip boots or chest waders when fishing these lakes from shore, but the drop-off can be steep, so be careful. The boots allow me to get a little farther away from the shore so that my backcasts don’t catch the trees and bushes. It also is a nice layer to be wearing when the wind blows, as it often does on both lakes in the fall.
I always check the wind direction, speed, and wind-chill before heading up to the lakes. That will help you decide which part of the lake offers you the best protection against the wind. I would also suggest contacting the Apache Sitgreaves Black Mesa Ranger District office (928-535-7300) as conditions worsen and roads to the lakes might be closed.
I return to the lakes in the spring after ice-out and enjoy the same success as in the late fall.
