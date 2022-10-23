We are fortunate to have some beautiful water to fish in Rim Country. A couple of my favorite lakes are Woods Canyon and Willow Springs lakes. As pretty as they are, I avoid them during the summer when the number of anglers are at their highest, and the trout have gone deeper than I can manage with my fly rod from shore.

While the shoreline can still be busy, especially on the weekends, the lakes are much less crowded in the fall. It is at about this time every year, as the water temperature cools, that the tiger and rainbow trout move much closer to shore and become quite accessible to a fly rod.

