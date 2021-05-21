An unexpected, anonymous $25,000 donation to the Time Out Domestic Violence Shelter kicked off a day of camaraderie and friendly competition at the organization’s golf tournament fundraiser on May 15.
This is only the second time the Time Out Shelter has held a golf tournament fundraiser to raise money for a new shelter. The pandemic forced the organization to skip a year between fundraising efforts.
Besides the generous anonymous donation, the Knauss Foundation donated $20,000. In all, the event itself raised more than $50,000.
Time Out offers the only domestic violence shelter in Gila County, but the aging building is falling apart.
“We’re just Band-Aiding it,” said Kristin Thorgeirsson Croak, president of the Time Out board. “They need a nice house, a caring safe place to recover. Three out of five victims go back because of resources.”
The pandemic only added to the strain of keeping the shelter’s doors open as fundraisers ceased and even the thrift store had to close. Raising money for a new shelter building took a back seat to simply staying open and keeping residents, staff and clients safe.
But now the building can no longer wait.
So, 15 teams of four and one threesome rode out on golf carts promptly at 8 a.m. on Saturday to play 18 holes of golf at the new Fairways Golf Course, previously called the Payson Golf Course.
“It’s a lot of local golfers from The Rim Club and the Chaparral Club who came to play,” said Croak.
She and fellow board members, Gary Cordell, Hannah Lusk, Molly Clouston, Lesley Willard, Lori Martinez and Shannon Romberger spent the day supporting the golfers, running the auctions, and talking about the toll, especially on children, from domestic violence.
Lusk said children in a violent home mistake hitting and yelling for love.
“They don’t know how to be normal, because they don’t know normal,” she said.
Lori Martinez spent her career in school psychology. She saw firsthand how the cycle of violence passes from generation to generation.
Victims of domestic violence suffer both physical injury and psychological damage, such as anxiety, depression, PTSD, low self-esteem, emotional detachment, sleep disturbances, inability to trust others and many more mental and behavioral issues.
“The resilience you bring to the table can be worn down (with repeated physical and psychological abuse),” she said.
When that happens, children act out.
“There’s either systematic abuse of that child or something else,” said Martinez.
She said school systems rarely have anything in place to address what healthy relationships look like and how to communicate without escalating the situation.
Which leaves the Time Out Shelter the job of helping to end the cycle of violence so children can learn to have healthy relationships.
But Time Out needs a new building to replace the aging 28-bed shelter.
The money raised at the golf tournament will allow the shelter to pay for initial drawings and plans for the new shelter.
But with construction costs skyrocketing, the board realizes it needs a lot more fundraisers and support.
To donate, go to the Time Out Shelter website at timeoutshelter.org.
