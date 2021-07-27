Members of the local Soroptimist Club, from left, Cynthia Plantz, Patti Ippolito, Maureen Focht, Jean Oliver and Margaret Holmes, with a donation of toilet paper to Time Out, Inc. More than 80 rolls were donated to the local shelter for victims of family violence.
